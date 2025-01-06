iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Symphony Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,302.2
(-3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Symphony Ltd

Symphony FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

146.3

147.13

241.82

255.2

Depreciation

-5.68

-5.16

-5.94

-4.35

Tax paid

-35.49

-34.78

-54.36

-72.24

Working capital

72.98

-8.31

-43.21

34.9

Other operating items

Operating

178.11

98.88

138.31

213.5

Capital expenditure

13.81

4

11.13

5.54

Free cash flow

191.92

102.88

149.44

219.04

Equity raised

1,448.21

1,269.09

1,038.35

888.17

Investing

18.17

75.58

79.69

107.77

Financing

40.41

0.68

0.68

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

31.48

Net in cash

1,698.71

1,448.23

1,268.16

1,246.47

Symphony : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Symphony Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.