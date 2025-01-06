Symphony Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
146.3
147.13
241.82
255.2
Depreciation
-5.68
-5.16
-5.94
-4.35
Tax paid
-35.49
-34.78
-54.36
-72.24
Working capital
72.98
-8.31
-43.21
34.9
Other operating items
Operating
178.11
98.88
138.31
213.5
Capital expenditure
13.81
4
11.13
5.54
Free cash flow
191.92
102.88
149.44
219.04
Equity raised
1,448.21
1,269.09
1,038.35
888.17
Investing
18.17
75.58
79.69
107.77
Financing
40.41
0.68
0.68
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
31.48
Net in cash
1,698.71
1,448.23
1,268.16
1,246.47
