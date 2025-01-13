Symphony Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.79
13.99
13.99
13.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
760.59
898.02
812.44
746.58
Net Worth
774.38
912.01
826.43
760.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
21.95
40.41
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.41
11.52
11.66
9
Total Liabilities
786.79
945.48
878.5
769.57
Fixed Assets
73.56
74.12
80.57
71.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
557.04
628.68
597
578.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.86
2.2
2.34
3.28
Networking Capital
127.59
191.61
184.13
90.43
Inventories
88
116.83
69.69
48.93
Inventory Days
39.66
36.6
Sundry Debtors
120.2
116.38
155.5
80.75
Debtor Days
88.5
60.41
Other Current Assets
94.22
114.57
95.2
76.16
Sundry Creditors
-73.58
-72.68
-65.87
-47.85
Creditor Days
37.48
35.79
Other Current Liabilities
-101.25
-83.49
-70.39
-67.56
Cash
23.74
48.87
14.46
25.27
Total Assets
786.79
945.48
878.5
769.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.