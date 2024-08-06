Dividend 29 Oct 2024 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024 2 100 Interim 2

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting. Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (100%) per equity share having face value of ? 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before November 25, 2024.

Dividend 6 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024 1 50 Interim 1

Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Fy 2024-25 Declared 1 st Interim Dividend of 1.00/- (50%) per equity share having face value of 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25 Revision in record date for the purpose of 1st Interim Dividend FY-2024-25 and Buy-back (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Dividend 30 Apr 2024 26 Jul 2024 - 8 400 Final

Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended final Dividend for the FY - 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 8/- per share

Dividend 30 Jan 2024 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024 2 100 Interim 3