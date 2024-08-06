iifl-logo-icon 1
Symphony Ltd Dividend

1,259.75
(0.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Symphony CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Oct 20247 Nov 20247 Nov 20242100Interim 2
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting. Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (100%) per equity share having face value of ? 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before November 25, 2024.
Dividend6 Aug 202421 Aug 202421 Aug 2024150Interim 1
Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Fy 2024-25 Declared 1 st Interim Dividend of 1.00/- (50%) per equity share having face value of 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25 Revision in record date for the purpose of 1st Interim Dividend FY-2024-25 and Buy-back (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Dividend30 Apr 202426 Jul 2024-8400Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended final Dividend for the FY - 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 8/- per share
Dividend30 Jan 20247 Feb 20247 Feb 20242100Interim 3
Declared 3rd Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (100%) per equity share having face value of ?2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before February 25, 2024.

