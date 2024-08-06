|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|2
|100
|Interim 2
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting. Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (100%) per equity share having face value of ? 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before November 25, 2024.
|Dividend
|6 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|1
|50
|Interim 1
|Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Fy 2024-25 Declared 1 st Interim Dividend of 1.00/- (50%) per equity share having face value of 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25 Revision in record date for the purpose of 1st Interim Dividend FY-2024-25 and Buy-back (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|8
|400
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended final Dividend for the FY - 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 8/- per share
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|2
|100
|Interim 3
|Declared 3rd Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (100%) per equity share having face value of ?2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before February 25, 2024.
