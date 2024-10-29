Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter/half year ended on September 30 2024; and 2. 2nd Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 20 Jul 2024

Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024; and 1st Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2024-25. Declaration of 1st Interim Dividedn for the Fy 2024-25 Approval buyback of Equity shares of the Company Board resoltuion for approval of Buy-back of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024; and to recommend final dividend on equity share if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended final Dividend for the FY - 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 8/- per share Reappointment of Mr. Santosh Nema as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024