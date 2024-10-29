iifl-logo-icon 1
Symphony Ltd Board Meeting

1,252
(1.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Symphony CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter/half year ended on September 30 2024; and 2. 2nd Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202420 Jul 2024
Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024; and 1st Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2024-25. Declaration of 1st Interim Dividedn for the Fy 2024-25 Approval buyback of Equity shares of the Company Board resoltuion for approval of Buy-back of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024; and to recommend final dividend on equity share if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended final Dividend for the FY - 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 8/- per share Reappointment of Mr. Santosh Nema as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Symphony Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the nine months/third quarter ended on December 31 2023 and 3rd Interim Dividend. Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

