Summary

TTK Prestige Limited, a TTK Group Company, is Indias number one kitchen and home appliance company. The Company has 5 state of the art manufacturing plants at Hosur, Coimbatore, Karjan, Roorkee and Khardi. It has 2 dedicated Research and Development centers. The Company has a strong distribution network. It has more than 620 Prestige Xclusive stores in over 363 cities covering 28 states.TTK Prestige Limited was incorporated in October 22, 1955 at Madras, as TT Pvt. Ltd. It became a deemed public company in Jun.88. Its name was changed to the present one in Jun.94. It established facilities at Bangalore to manufacture a wide range of domestic and industrial appliances and commenced the manufacture of pressure cookers in 1959 with technical support from Prestige Group, UK. In 1992, the Company expanded its operations by setting up its second plant at Hosur, Tamilnadu, With state-of-the-art facilities, the company successfully launched its product under the Manttra brand name in the US market, thus becoming one of the first organised Indian corporate entities to sell pressure cookers in the US under Indian-owned brand names.TTK Prestige raised Rs 33.5 cr in Sep.94 through a public issue at a premium of Rs 80, to modernise its manufacturing facilities at Bangalore and Hosur; to part-finance the capital expenditure requirement for completion of the non-stick cookware project; to establish a full-fledged corporate outfit -- TTK Manttra, in the US to support the marketing of Manttra

