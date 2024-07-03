SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹822.15
Prev. Close₹822.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.51
Day's High₹824
Day's Low₹795.5
52 Week's High₹1,025
52 Week's Low₹647.15
Book Value₹155.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,135.77
P/E49.1
EPS16.64
Divi. Yield0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.86
13.86
13.86
13.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,044.78
1,892.75
1,682.86
1,466.16
Net Worth
2,058.64
1,906.61
1,696.72
1,480.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,532.15
2,033.05
1,936.79
1,746.45
yoy growth (%)
24.54
4.97
10.89
8.9
Raw materials
-1,482.9
-1,180.13
-1,115.79
-1,004.6
As % of sales
58.56
58.04
57.61
57.52
Employee costs
-193.35
-166.88
-167.12
-142.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
395.52
301.18
248.21
221.66
Depreciation
-41.68
-37.92
-34.62
-25.14
Tax paid
-101.87
-77.94
-49.7
-93.75
Working capital
277.35
55.72
-8.16
77.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.54
4.97
10.89
8.9
Op profit growth
29.1
20.58
11.11
20.48
EBIT growth
31.31
21.25
12.31
26.67
Net profit growth
24.88
18.45
-22.71
79.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,678.05
2,777.13
2,722.45
2,194.2
2,072.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,678.05
2,777.13
2,722.45
2,194.2
2,072.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.33
45.66
35.05
40.61
24.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T T Jagannathan
Vice Chairman
T T Raghunathan
Managing Director
Chandru Kalro
Non Executive Director
R Srinivasan
Independent Director
Vandana R Walvekar
Independent Director
Dileep Kumar Krishnaswamy
Independent Director
Arun K Thiagarajan
Independent Director
Murali Neelakantan
Non Executive Director
T T Mukund
Independent Director
Dhruv Moondhra
Independent Director
Sandhya Vasudevan
Independent Director
V Ranganathan
Whole-time Director
K Shankaran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manjula K V
Independent Director
Akila Krishnakumar
Managing Director & CEO
VENKATESH VIJAYARAGHAVAN
Whole Time Director & CFO
RAJAGOPALAN SARANYAN
Additional Director
Prabhakar Jain
Reports by TTK Prestige Ltd
Summary
TTK Prestige Limited, a TTK Group Company, is Indias number one kitchen and home appliance company. The Company has 5 state of the art manufacturing plants at Hosur, Coimbatore, Karjan, Roorkee and Khardi. It has 2 dedicated Research and Development centers. The Company has a strong distribution network. It has more than 620 Prestige Xclusive stores in over 363 cities covering 28 states.TTK Prestige Limited was incorporated in October 22, 1955 at Madras, as TT Pvt. Ltd. It became a deemed public company in Jun.88. Its name was changed to the present one in Jun.94. It established facilities at Bangalore to manufacture a wide range of domestic and industrial appliances and commenced the manufacture of pressure cookers in 1959 with technical support from Prestige Group, UK. In 1992, the Company expanded its operations by setting up its second plant at Hosur, Tamilnadu, With state-of-the-art facilities, the company successfully launched its product under the Manttra brand name in the US market, thus becoming one of the first organised Indian corporate entities to sell pressure cookers in the US under Indian-owned brand names.TTK Prestige raised Rs 33.5 cr in Sep.94 through a public issue at a premium of Rs 80, to modernise its manufacturing facilities at Bangalore and Hosur; to part-finance the capital expenditure requirement for completion of the non-stick cookware project; to establish a full-fledged corporate outfit -- TTK Manttra, in the US to support the marketing of Manttra
Read More
The TTK Prestige Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹803.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTK Prestige Ltd is ₹11135.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TTK Prestige Ltd is 49.1 and 6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTK Prestige Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTK Prestige Ltd is ₹647.15 and ₹1025 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TTK Prestige Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.10%, 3 Years at -6.89%, 1 Year at 10.03%, 6 Month at -1.54%, 3 Month at -8.24% and 1 Month at -6.35%.
