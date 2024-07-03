iifl-logo-icon 1
TTK Prestige Ltd Share Price

803.35
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open822.15
  • Day's High824
  • 52 Wk High1,025
  • Prev. Close822.1
  • Day's Low795.5
  • 52 Wk Low 647.15
  • Turnover (lac)65.51
  • P/E49.1
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value155.89
  • EPS16.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,135.77
  • Div. Yield0.73
No Records Found

TTK Prestige Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

822.15

Prev. Close

822.1

Turnover(Lac.)

65.51

Day's High

824

Day's Low

795.5

52 Week's High

1,025

52 Week's Low

647.15

Book Value

155.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,135.77

P/E

49.1

EPS

16.64

Divi. Yield

0.73

TTK Prestige Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

TTK Prestige Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TTK Prestige Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.51%

Non-Promoter- 21.90%

Institutions: 21.89%

Non-Institutions: 7.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TTK Prestige Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.86

13.86

13.86

13.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,044.78

1,892.75

1,682.86

1,466.16

Net Worth

2,058.64

1,906.61

1,696.72

1,480.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,532.15

2,033.05

1,936.79

1,746.45

yoy growth (%)

24.54

4.97

10.89

8.9

Raw materials

-1,482.9

-1,180.13

-1,115.79

-1,004.6

As % of sales

58.56

58.04

57.61

57.52

Employee costs

-193.35

-166.88

-167.12

-142.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

395.52

301.18

248.21

221.66

Depreciation

-41.68

-37.92

-34.62

-25.14

Tax paid

-101.87

-77.94

-49.7

-93.75

Working capital

277.35

55.72

-8.16

77.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.54

4.97

10.89

8.9

Op profit growth

29.1

20.58

11.11

20.48

EBIT growth

31.31

21.25

12.31

26.67

Net profit growth

24.88

18.45

-22.71

79.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,678.05

2,777.13

2,722.45

2,194.2

2,072.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,678.05

2,777.13

2,722.45

2,194.2

2,072.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

75.33

45.66

35.05

40.61

24.66

TTK Prestige Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TTK Prestige Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T T Jagannathan

Vice Chairman

T T Raghunathan

Managing Director

Chandru Kalro

Non Executive Director

R Srinivasan

Independent Director

Vandana R Walvekar

Independent Director

Dileep Kumar Krishnaswamy

Independent Director

Arun K Thiagarajan

Independent Director

Murali Neelakantan

Non Executive Director

T T Mukund

Independent Director

Dhruv Moondhra

Independent Director

Sandhya Vasudevan

Independent Director

V Ranganathan

Whole-time Director

K Shankaran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manjula K V

Independent Director

Akila Krishnakumar

Managing Director & CEO

VENKATESH VIJAYARAGHAVAN

Whole Time Director & CFO

RAJAGOPALAN SARANYAN

Additional Director

Prabhakar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TTK Prestige Ltd

Summary

TTK Prestige Limited, a TTK Group Company, is Indias number one kitchen and home appliance company. The Company has 5 state of the art manufacturing plants at Hosur, Coimbatore, Karjan, Roorkee and Khardi. It has 2 dedicated Research and Development centers. The Company has a strong distribution network. It has more than 620 Prestige Xclusive stores in over 363 cities covering 28 states.TTK Prestige Limited was incorporated in October 22, 1955 at Madras, as TT Pvt. Ltd. It became a deemed public company in Jun.88. Its name was changed to the present one in Jun.94. It established facilities at Bangalore to manufacture a wide range of domestic and industrial appliances and commenced the manufacture of pressure cookers in 1959 with technical support from Prestige Group, UK. In 1992, the Company expanded its operations by setting up its second plant at Hosur, Tamilnadu, With state-of-the-art facilities, the company successfully launched its product under the Manttra brand name in the US market, thus becoming one of the first organised Indian corporate entities to sell pressure cookers in the US under Indian-owned brand names.TTK Prestige raised Rs 33.5 cr in Sep.94 through a public issue at a premium of Rs 80, to modernise its manufacturing facilities at Bangalore and Hosur; to part-finance the capital expenditure requirement for completion of the non-stick cookware project; to establish a full-fledged corporate outfit -- TTK Manttra, in the US to support the marketing of Manttra
Company FAQs

What is the TTK Prestige Ltd share price today?

The TTK Prestige Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹803.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Prestige Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTK Prestige Ltd is ₹11135.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TTK Prestige Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TTK Prestige Ltd is 49.1 and 6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TTK Prestige Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTK Prestige Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTK Prestige Ltd is ₹647.15 and ₹1025 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TTK Prestige Ltd?

TTK Prestige Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.10%, 3 Years at -6.89%, 1 Year at 10.03%, 6 Month at -1.54%, 3 Month at -8.24% and 1 Month at -6.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TTK Prestige Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TTK Prestige Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.52 %
Institutions - 21.90 %
Public - 7.58 %

