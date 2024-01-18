|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|-
|6
|600
|Final
|Recommendation of Dividend: The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 6/- per share i.e. 600% for the financial year 2023-24 which shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
