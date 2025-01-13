TTK Prestige Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.86
13.86
13.86
13.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,044.78
1,892.75
1,682.86
1,466.16
Net Worth
2,058.64
1,906.61
1,696.72
1,480.02
Minority Interest
Debt
104.86
62.96
34.39
26.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.4
33.97
36.91
35.02
Total Liabilities
2,195.9
2,003.54
1,768.02
1,541.25
Fixed Assets
546.57
495.46
450.41
442.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
565.9
471.74
548.88
613.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.25
1.19
0.75
0.43
Networking Capital
423.85
456.68
406.99
387.88
Inventories
458.26
490.44
510.26
393.41
Inventory Days
73.55
70.63
Sundry Debtors
264.44
305.68
298.72
271.91
Debtor Days
43.05
48.81
Other Current Assets
122.35
107.29
116.73
107.97
Sundry Creditors
-236.83
-249.37
-358.55
-231.55
Creditor Days
51.68
41.57
Other Current Liabilities
-184.37
-197.36
-160.17
-153.86
Cash
657.33
578.47
360.99
97.38
Total Assets
2,195.9
2,003.54
1,768.02
1,541.25
