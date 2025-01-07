Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,532.15
2,033.05
1,936.79
1,746.45
yoy growth (%)
24.54
4.97
10.89
8.9
Raw materials
-1,482.9
-1,180.13
-1,115.79
-1,004.6
As % of sales
58.56
58.04
57.61
57.52
Employee costs
-193.35
-166.88
-167.12
-142.32
As % of sales
7.63
8.2
8.62
8.14
Other costs
-449.67
-371.4
-392.95
-364.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.75
18.26
20.28
20.88
Operating profit
406.23
314.64
260.93
234.83
OPM
16.04
15.47
13.47
13.44
Depreciation
-41.68
-37.92
-34.62
-25.14
Interest expense
-4.01
-3.07
-2.71
-1.74
Other income
34.98
27.53
24.61
13.71
Profit before tax
395.52
301.18
248.21
221.66
Taxes
-101.87
-77.94
-49.7
-93.75
Tax rate
-25.75
-25.87
-20.02
-42.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
293.65
223.24
198.51
127.91
Exceptional items
0
11.9
0
128.96
Net profit
293.65
235.14
198.51
256.87
yoy growth (%)
24.88
18.45
-22.71
79.62
NPM
11.59
11.56
10.24
14.7
