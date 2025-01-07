iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TTK Prestige Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

821.65
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TTK Prestige Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,532.15

2,033.05

1,936.79

1,746.45

yoy growth (%)

24.54

4.97

10.89

8.9

Raw materials

-1,482.9

-1,180.13

-1,115.79

-1,004.6

As % of sales

58.56

58.04

57.61

57.52

Employee costs

-193.35

-166.88

-167.12

-142.32

As % of sales

7.63

8.2

8.62

8.14

Other costs

-449.67

-371.4

-392.95

-364.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.75

18.26

20.28

20.88

Operating profit

406.23

314.64

260.93

234.83

OPM

16.04

15.47

13.47

13.44

Depreciation

-41.68

-37.92

-34.62

-25.14

Interest expense

-4.01

-3.07

-2.71

-1.74

Other income

34.98

27.53

24.61

13.71

Profit before tax

395.52

301.18

248.21

221.66

Taxes

-101.87

-77.94

-49.7

-93.75

Tax rate

-25.75

-25.87

-20.02

-42.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

293.65

223.24

198.51

127.91

Exceptional items

0

11.9

0

128.96

Net profit

293.65

235.14

198.51

256.87

yoy growth (%)

24.88

18.45

-22.71

79.62

NPM

11.59

11.56

10.24

14.7

TTK Prestige : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TTK Prestige Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.