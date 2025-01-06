TTK Prestige Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
395.52
301.18
248.21
221.66
Depreciation
-41.68
-37.92
-34.62
-25.14
Tax paid
-101.87
-77.94
-49.7
-93.75
Working capital
277.35
55.72
-8.16
77.86
Other operating items
Operating
529.32
241.04
155.73
180.63
Capital expenditure
60.61
29.09
125.09
-11.28
Free cash flow
589.93
270.13
280.82
169.35
Equity raised
2,890.02
2,540.42
2,084.56
1,617.21
Investing
-64.25
108.6
227.58
105.07
Financing
60.6
40.39
14.18
0
Dividends paid
34.65
22.72
0
34.65
Net in cash
3,510.95
2,982.26
2,607.14
1,926.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.