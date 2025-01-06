iifl-logo-icon 1
TTK Prestige Ltd Cash Flow Statement

809.75
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR TTK Prestige Ltd

TTK Prestige FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

395.52

301.18

248.21

221.66

Depreciation

-41.68

-37.92

-34.62

-25.14

Tax paid

-101.87

-77.94

-49.7

-93.75

Working capital

277.35

55.72

-8.16

77.86

Other operating items

Operating

529.32

241.04

155.73

180.63

Capital expenditure

60.61

29.09

125.09

-11.28

Free cash flow

589.93

270.13

280.82

169.35

Equity raised

2,890.02

2,540.42

2,084.56

1,617.21

Investing

-64.25

108.6

227.58

105.07

Financing

60.6

40.39

14.18

0

Dividends paid

34.65

22.72

0

34.65

Net in cash

3,510.95

2,982.26

2,607.14

1,926.28

