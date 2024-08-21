|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|28 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 Annual General Meeting - The 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC / OAVM). Chairmans speech delivered at 68th AGM held on August 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the AGM held o August 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.