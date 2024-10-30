iifl-logo-icon 1
TTK Prestige Ltd Board Meeting

765.75
(-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

TTK Prestige CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Appointment of Additional Independent Director - Mr. Prabhakar Jain (DIN: 02017091)1
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
TTK PRESTIGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on October 30 2024 to consider the unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
TTK PRESTIGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to be held on August 02 2024 to consider the proposal of Buyback Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024 regarding Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company Corporate Action - Intimation of Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company Board has fixed Record date as August 14, 2024 for the purpose of Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
TTK PRESTIGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on July 26 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202425 Mar 2024
TTK PRESTIGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 dividend if any and other business matters Board approves dividend Rs. 6 /- per shares for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Appointment of Ms. Akila Krishnakumar as Independent Director and Reappointment of Mr. K Shankaran as Whole time Director
Board Meeting6 Feb 202426 Dec 2023
TTK PRESTIGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 06.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

