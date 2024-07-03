SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1,215.45
Prev. Close₹1,215.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,016.46
Day's High₹1,244.4
Day's Low₹1,176
52 Week's High₹1,289.7
52 Week's Low₹421.15
Book Value₹36.91
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,670.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.57
122.26
122.99
123.97
Net Worth
119.77
128.46
129.19
130.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.93
77.29
146.74
145.98
yoy growth (%)
-0.47
-47.32
0.52
-24.24
Raw materials
-6.81
-7.36
-16.65
-15.23
As % of sales
8.85
9.52
11.34
10.43
Employee costs
-17.83
-21.93
-21.49
-22.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
-7.76
21.23
25.95
Depreciation
-10.13
-12.22
-9.83
-8.53
Tax paid
-0.64
2.96
-4.76
-6.66
Working capital
7.72
-12.72
6.87
5.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.47
-47.32
0.52
-24.24
Op profit growth
44.55
-74.44
-0.56
-20.07
EBIT growth
-366.05
-107.28
-13.87
-17.55
Net profit growth
-105.92
-139.18
-1.2
-28.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
687.61
725.32
650.19
295.04
393.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
687.61
725.32
650.19
295.04
393.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.52
11.16
6.61
6.06
5.49
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Gautam Chand Jain
ED / MD / Promoter
Rahul Jain
Executive Director
Apurva Jain
Non Executive Director
Prakash Chand Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Yugandhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinayak Rao Juvvadi
Independent Non Exe. Director
MAHENDER CHAND
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayshree Rajesh Sanghani
Summary
Pokarna Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Pokarna Granites Limited in October, 1991 and promoted by K. Gautam Chand Jain and K. Prakash Chand Jain. The Company was later on changed from Pokarna Granites Limited to Pokarna Limited in January, 2003. The Company is engaged in the business of quarrying, manufacturing & processing and selling of Granite & selling of Apparel. Granite manufacturing & processing units are 100% EOUs. During 2000-01, the company purchased the assets of Laxmi Granites Limited from Financial Institutions (IDBI, IIBI & SBT) at a price of Rs.752.58 lakhs. With this acquisation the capacity is increased by 80000 Sqmt slabs, and the total capacity stands at 167500 sqmt. The installed capacity was enhanced to 300000 Sq Mtrs in 2002-03.The Companys Apparels Division commenced its commercial production on 25.03.2004. The Company opened exclusive STANZA shops (franchisee and self managed) in Secunderabad, Chandigarh, Pune in financial year 2007-2008.During FY 2008-09, the Board through a resolution dated 15th September, 2008 and Members of Company through a Court Convened Meeting dated 8th February, 2009 had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Company and Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which, interalia, provided for transfer and vesting of Engineered Stone Division of the Company to PESL. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities in relation to said Engineered Stone Division were transferred to PESL w.e
Read More
The Pokarna Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1183.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pokarna Ltd is ₹3670.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pokarna Ltd is 0 and 33.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pokarna Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pokarna Ltd is ₹421.15 and ₹1289.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pokarna Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.17%, 3 Years at 19.01%, 1 Year at 142.15%, 6 Month at 59.69%, 3 Month at 21.31% and 1 Month at 0.68%.
