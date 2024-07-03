iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pokarna Ltd Share Price

1,183.75
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,215.45
  • Day's High1,244.4
  • 52 Wk High1,289.7
  • Prev. Close1,215.45
  • Day's Low1,176
  • 52 Wk Low 421.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,016.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value36.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,670.1
  • Div. Yield0.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pokarna Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1,215.45

Prev. Close

1,215.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1,016.46

Day's High

1,244.4

Day's Low

1,176

52 Week's High

1,289.7

52 Week's Low

421.15

Book Value

36.91

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,670.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.05

Pokarna Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Pokarna Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pokarna Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.66%

Non-Promoter- 19.43%

Institutions: 19.43%

Non-Institutions: 23.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pokarna Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.57

122.26

122.99

123.97

Net Worth

119.77

128.46

129.19

130.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.93

77.29

146.74

145.98

yoy growth (%)

-0.47

-47.32

0.52

-24.24

Raw materials

-6.81

-7.36

-16.65

-15.23

As % of sales

8.85

9.52

11.34

10.43

Employee costs

-17.83

-21.93

-21.49

-22.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

-7.76

21.23

25.95

Depreciation

-10.13

-12.22

-9.83

-8.53

Tax paid

-0.64

2.96

-4.76

-6.66

Working capital

7.72

-12.72

6.87

5.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.47

-47.32

0.52

-24.24

Op profit growth

44.55

-74.44

-0.56

-20.07

EBIT growth

-366.05

-107.28

-13.87

-17.55

Net profit growth

-105.92

-139.18

-1.2

-28.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

687.61

725.32

650.19

295.04

393.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

687.61

725.32

650.19

295.04

393.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.52

11.16

6.61

6.06

5.49

View Annually Results

Pokarna Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pokarna Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Gautam Chand Jain

ED / MD / Promoter

Rahul Jain

Executive Director

Apurva Jain

Non Executive Director

Prakash Chand Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Yugandhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinayak Rao Juvvadi

Independent Non Exe. Director

MAHENDER CHAND

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayshree Rajesh Sanghani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pokarna Ltd

Summary

Pokarna Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Pokarna Granites Limited in October, 1991 and promoted by K. Gautam Chand Jain and K. Prakash Chand Jain. The Company was later on changed from Pokarna Granites Limited to Pokarna Limited in January, 2003. The Company is engaged in the business of quarrying, manufacturing & processing and selling of Granite & selling of Apparel. Granite manufacturing & processing units are 100% EOUs. During 2000-01, the company purchased the assets of Laxmi Granites Limited from Financial Institutions (IDBI, IIBI & SBT) at a price of Rs.752.58 lakhs. With this acquisation the capacity is increased by 80000 Sqmt slabs, and the total capacity stands at 167500 sqmt. The installed capacity was enhanced to 300000 Sq Mtrs in 2002-03.The Companys Apparels Division commenced its commercial production on 25.03.2004. The Company opened exclusive STANZA shops (franchisee and self managed) in Secunderabad, Chandigarh, Pune in financial year 2007-2008.During FY 2008-09, the Board through a resolution dated 15th September, 2008 and Members of Company through a Court Convened Meeting dated 8th February, 2009 had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Company and Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which, interalia, provided for transfer and vesting of Engineered Stone Division of the Company to PESL. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities in relation to said Engineered Stone Division were transferred to PESL w.e
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pokarna Ltd share price today?

The Pokarna Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1183.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pokarna Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pokarna Ltd is ₹3670.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pokarna Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pokarna Ltd is 0 and 33.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pokarna Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pokarna Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pokarna Ltd is ₹421.15 and ₹1289.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pokarna Ltd?

Pokarna Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.17%, 3 Years at 19.01%, 1 Year at 142.15%, 6 Month at 59.69%, 3 Month at 21.31% and 1 Month at 0.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pokarna Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pokarna Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.66 %
Institutions - 19.43 %
Public - 23.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pokarna Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.