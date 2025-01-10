To

The Members of

Pokarna Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Pokarna Limited (‘the Company), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirement that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Contingent Liabilities and Commitments: Principal Audit Procedures: The Company is exposed to a variety of different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof which encompasses taxation and legal matters. In the normal course of business, provisions and contingent liabilities may arise from legal proceedings, including regulatory and other Governmental proceedings, constructive obligations and commercial claims. Our audit procedures included the following: • we understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal positions, claims and contingent liabilities; • we held discussions with the person responsible for legal and compliance to obtain an understanding of the factors considered in classification of the matter as ‘probable and ‘possible; Based on the nature of regulatory and legal cases management applies significant judgment when considering whether, and how much, to provide for the potential exposure of each matter. These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case or matters progresses. • we read the correspondence from competent authorities and considered legal opinion obtained by the Company from external law firms to challenge the basis used for provisions recognised or the disclosures made in the financial statements. Given the different views possible, basis of the interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of the potential exposures, and the judgment necessary to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. • For those matters where Company concluded that no provision should be recorded, we also considered the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures made in relation to contingent liabilities.

S No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 2 Inventory of raw material, Work in Progress and Finished Goods (Valuation) – With respect to the net realisable value: obtained an understanding of the determination of the net realizable values of raw blocks, granites, cut slabs, garments and assessed and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgements applied by the management; Finished goods inventory are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value (estimated selling price less estimated cost to sell). Considering the nature of finished goods consisting of raw blocks, granite slabs, garments etc., which is dependent upon various market conditions and evaluating possible impact of quality, class, size and ageing, determination of the net realizable value for goods involves significant management judgement and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter. evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the valuation of finished goods/work in progress and finished goods and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls; assess the reasonableness of the net realisable value considering the market condition and evaluating possible impact of quality, class, size and ageing that was estimated and considered by the management; compared the actual costs incurred to sell based on the latest sale transactions to assess the reasonableness of the cost to sell that was estimated and considered by the management; compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realisable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realisable value; tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. 3 IT systems and controls over financial reporting Our procedures included and were not limited to the following: We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and raw material consumption. Also, due to such large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant. Assessed the complexity of the IT environment by engaging IT specialists and through discussion with the head of IT and internal audit and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit. Assessed the design and evaluation of the operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations by engaging IT specialists. Performed inquiry procedures in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. Assessed the design and evaluation of the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company by engaging IT specialists.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statement and our Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements, Those Charged with Governances and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of change in equity, and the standalone statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements – Refer Note.34 to the Standalone Financial Statement;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts. The Company neither entered into any derivative contract during the year nor have any outstanding derivative contract at the end of the year; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the current year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in Note. 45 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the

Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets –

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets by which all assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of one year. In accordance with this programme, the Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) (i) We report that the title deeds comprising of immovable properties of Land and Building which are freehold are held in the name of the company as on the Balance sheet date, except for the following:

Description of item of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reasons for not being held in name of company Land 6.77 Promoter & Non Executive Director Yes Since 1997 Transfer formalities are pending Land 2.67 Erstwhile seller Not Applicable Since 1997 Transfer formalities are pending Land 19.00 Government Land Not Applicable Since 2004 Transfer formalities are pending Total 28.44

(ii) In respect of immovable properties of Land and Building that have been taken on Lease and disclosed as Property, Plant and Equipment or right-of-use assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the company is the Lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(b) The Company is having working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores from banks on the basis of primary security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly stock and receivables statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships, and has not granted unsecured loans to other parties during the year, however the Company provided corporate guarantee on behalf of a Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, during the year, in respect of which:

The aggregate amount of guarantee is 6 million Euros which is outstanding as on balance sheet date.

The Company also charged commission of INR 25 million with reference to the guarantee issued.

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has not been stipulated for repayment and therefore the receipt of interest does not apply.

(d) The Company has not given any loans or advances and therefore reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections

185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed there under and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central

Government of India, the maintenance of cost records specified under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect Good and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sl.No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Rs. In lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks if any Paid under dispute Rs.in lakhs 1 Finance Act,1994 Service Tax 247.50 2007-2017 Customs, Excise & Service 23.06 (247.50) Tax appellate tribunal and (23.06) Superintendent of Service Tax 2 Central Excise Excise Duty 148.84 2007-16 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Nil Act,1944 (148.84) appellate tribunal and Addl. Commissioner of Central Excise 3 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 75.91 2003-11 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Nil (75.91 Appellate tribunal 4 Income Tax Income Tax 144.38 2000-01 to 2002-03& High Court of Andhra Pradesh & Nil Act,1961 (144.45) 2005-06, 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Nil) 5 AP Vat Act, 2005 & VAT & CST 20.76 2011-12, Deputy Commissioner of 3.31 Central Sales Tax (266.05) 2013-14, 2014-15 & Commercial Taxes (34.97) Act,1956 2017-18 6 Goods & Service GST 630.79 2017 to 19 Dy Commissioner of GST Nil Tax (71.65) Total 1268.18 26.37 (954.90) (58.03)

(Previous year figures are in brackets) viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks as at the Balance Sheet date.

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) On the basis of our review of utilization of funds pertaining to term loans on overall basis, the term loans taken by the company has been utilized for the purpose of which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken in to consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and till date of this report, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our Opinion the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. During the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and(c) of the order is not applicable

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions are not applicable to the company for the current and previous financial year as the company is not satisfying the criteria specified in section 135(1) of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The provisions relating to CFS (Consolidated Financial Statements) is not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements of Pokarna Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Statement:

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls which refer to Standalone financial statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over Standalone Financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.