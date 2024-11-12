Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

POKARNA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

POKARNA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015;consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015;consider the recommendation of final dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING WITH AUDITED RESULTS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION. out come of board meeting 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 23.03.24

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on February 17,2024 has approved the postal ballot notice for to approval of remuneration of Managing Director Mr. Gautam Chand Jain and Mr. Rahil Jain for their rest of tenures as in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 16 203 read with Schedule V as per companies Act,2023, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024