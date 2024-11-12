iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pokarna Ltd Board Meeting

1,280.5
(-0.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:58 PM

Pokarna CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
POKARNA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
POKARNA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015;consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015;consider the recommendation of final dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING WITH AUDITED RESULTS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION. out come of board meeting 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 23.03.24
Board Meeting17 Feb 202417 Feb 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on February 17,2024 has approved the postal ballot notice for to approval of remuneration of Managing Director Mr. Gautam Chand Jain and Mr. Rahil Jain for their rest of tenures as in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 16 203 read with Schedule V as per companies Act,2023, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
POKARNA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December2023 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 6th February,2024 have, approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. Un-audited standalone and consolidate Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Pokarna: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pokarna Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.