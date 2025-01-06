Pokarna Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
-7.76
21.23
25.95
Depreciation
-10.13
-12.22
-9.83
-8.53
Tax paid
-0.64
2.96
-4.76
-6.66
Working capital
7.72
-12.72
6.87
5.09
Other operating items
Operating
-2.12
-29.75
13.5
15.84
Capital expenditure
-2.69
4.23
3.91
38.93
Free cash flow
-4.82
-25.51
17.41
54.77
Equity raised
249.02
257.26
233.28
215.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
22.49
0.16
21.68
13.19
Dividends paid
0
0
1.86
1.86
Net in cash
266.69
231.91
274.23
285.57
