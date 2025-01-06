iifl-logo-icon 1
Pokarna Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,183.75
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

-7.76

21.23

25.95

Depreciation

-10.13

-12.22

-9.83

-8.53

Tax paid

-0.64

2.96

-4.76

-6.66

Working capital

7.72

-12.72

6.87

5.09

Other operating items

Operating

-2.12

-29.75

13.5

15.84

Capital expenditure

-2.69

4.23

3.91

38.93

Free cash flow

-4.82

-25.51

17.41

54.77

Equity raised

249.02

257.26

233.28

215.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

22.49

0.16

21.68

13.19

Dividends paid

0

0

1.86

1.86

Net in cash

266.69

231.91

274.23

285.57

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

