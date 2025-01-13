Pokarna Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.57
122.26
122.99
123.97
Net Worth
119.77
128.46
129.19
130.17
Minority Interest
Debt
42.77
44.8
47.87
52.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.77
3.45
4.13
4.75
Total Liabilities
165.31
176.71
181.19
187.77
Fixed Assets
62.81
73.82
81.08
88.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.16
61.16
61.16
61.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.83
2.03
2.08
2.22
Networking Capital
35.46
38.19
32.82
32.22
Inventories
25.46
32.5
37.39
34.03
Inventory Days
161.44
Sundry Debtors
6.49
9.35
7.71
11.09
Debtor Days
52.61
Other Current Assets
16.97
16.49
13.01
14.97
Sundry Creditors
-4.07
-4.14
-6.33
-6.53
Creditor Days
30.98
Other Current Liabilities
-9.39
-16.01
-18.96
-21.34
Cash
2.05
1.5
4.04
3.71
Total Assets
165.31
176.7
181.18
187.76
