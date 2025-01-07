iifl-logo-icon 1
Pokarna Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,259.25
(6.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.93

77.29

146.74

145.98

yoy growth (%)

-0.47

-47.32

0.52

-24.24

Raw materials

-6.81

-7.36

-16.65

-15.23

As % of sales

8.85

9.52

11.34

10.43

Employee costs

-17.83

-21.93

-21.49

-22.08

As % of sales

23.18

28.38

14.64

15.12

Other costs

-38.83

-38.69

-72.19

-72.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.47

50.05

49.19

49.35

Operating profit

13.44

9.3

36.4

36.61

OPM

17.48

12.03

24.8

25.08

Depreciation

-10.13

-12.22

-9.83

-8.53

Interest expense

-4.62

-5.68

-7.43

-7.33

Other income

2.24

0.83

2.09

5.21

Profit before tax

0.93

-7.76

21.23

25.95

Taxes

-0.64

2.96

-4.76

-6.66

Tax rate

-69.39

-38.12

-22.44

-25.67

Minorities and other

0

0

-4.2

-6.87

Adj. profit

0.28

-4.8

12.26

12.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.28

-4.8

12.26

12.41

yoy growth (%)

-105.92

-139.18

-1.2

-28.01

NPM

0.37

-6.21

8.35

8.5

