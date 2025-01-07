Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.93
77.29
146.74
145.98
yoy growth (%)
-0.47
-47.32
0.52
-24.24
Raw materials
-6.81
-7.36
-16.65
-15.23
As % of sales
8.85
9.52
11.34
10.43
Employee costs
-17.83
-21.93
-21.49
-22.08
As % of sales
23.18
28.38
14.64
15.12
Other costs
-38.83
-38.69
-72.19
-72.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.47
50.05
49.19
49.35
Operating profit
13.44
9.3
36.4
36.61
OPM
17.48
12.03
24.8
25.08
Depreciation
-10.13
-12.22
-9.83
-8.53
Interest expense
-4.62
-5.68
-7.43
-7.33
Other income
2.24
0.83
2.09
5.21
Profit before tax
0.93
-7.76
21.23
25.95
Taxes
-0.64
2.96
-4.76
-6.66
Tax rate
-69.39
-38.12
-22.44
-25.67
Minorities and other
0
0
-4.2
-6.87
Adj. profit
0.28
-4.8
12.26
12.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.28
-4.8
12.26
12.41
yoy growth (%)
-105.92
-139.18
-1.2
-28.01
NPM
0.37
-6.21
8.35
8.5
