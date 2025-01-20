Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.1
20.03
-10.66
-6.74
Op profit growth
-37.38
34.32
-28.71
2.71
EBIT growth
-41.13
35.96
-35.72
7.38
Net profit growth
-60
67.84
-40.02
37.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.71
33.15
29.62
37.12
EBIT margin
22.52
28.65
25.29
35.15
Net profit margin
9.58
17.95
12.84
19.12
RoCE
9.73
20.07
17.86
30.9
RoNW
2
6.67
6.15
14.18
RoA
1.03
3.14
2.26
4.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.12
22.81
13.62
113.3
Dividend per share
0.6
0.6
0.6
3
Cash EPS
2.22
15.32
7.16
85.48
Book value per share
117.91
109.24
61.74
243.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.86
2.15
13.07
1.84
P/CEPS
118.2
3.21
24.85
2.44
P/B
2.23
0.45
2.88
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
12.54
2.99
7.63
6.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.41
2.64
Tax payout
-37.42
-22.09
-15.78
-20.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.75
47.77
75.54
72.04
Inventory days
124.03
88.51
110.7
92.49
Creditor days
-110.35
-59.55
-48.96
-50.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.12
-5.11
-2.97
-4.03
Net debt / equity
0.78
0.75
1.22
1.61
Net debt / op. profit
3.49
1.95
2.4
1.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.66
-30.46
-23.18
-20.73
Employee costs
-12.16
-11.02
-10.55
-8.99
Other costs
-30.45
-25.34
-36.63
-33.14
