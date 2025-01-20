iifl-logo-icon 1
Pokarna Ltd Key Ratios

1,320
(-0.71%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:19:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.1

20.03

-10.66

-6.74

Op profit growth

-37.38

34.32

-28.71

2.71

EBIT growth

-41.13

35.96

-35.72

7.38

Net profit growth

-60

67.84

-40.02

37.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.71

33.15

29.62

37.12

EBIT margin

22.52

28.65

25.29

35.15

Net profit margin

9.58

17.95

12.84

19.12

RoCE

9.73

20.07

17.86

30.9

RoNW

2

6.67

6.15

14.18

RoA

1.03

3.14

2.26

4.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.12

22.81

13.62

113.3

Dividend per share

0.6

0.6

0.6

3

Cash EPS

2.22

15.32

7.16

85.48

Book value per share

117.91

109.24

61.74

243.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

28.86

2.15

13.07

1.84

P/CEPS

118.2

3.21

24.85

2.44

P/B

2.23

0.45

2.88

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

12.54

2.99

7.63

6.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.41

2.64

Tax payout

-37.42

-22.09

-15.78

-20.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.75

47.77

75.54

72.04

Inventory days

124.03

88.51

110.7

92.49

Creditor days

-110.35

-59.55

-48.96

-50.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.12

-5.11

-2.97

-4.03

Net debt / equity

0.78

0.75

1.22

1.61

Net debt / op. profit

3.49

1.95

2.4

1.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-29.66

-30.46

-23.18

-20.73

Employee costs

-12.16

-11.02

-10.55

-8.99

Other costs

-30.45

-25.34

-36.63

-33.14

