|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.6
|30
|Final
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING WITH AUDITED RESULTS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.60 per share, i.e., 30%, for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Cut-off/Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
