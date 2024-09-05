33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:00AM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means. (AGM), the Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and to determine the members eligible to receive Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Cut-off/Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)