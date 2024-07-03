Pokarna Ltd Summary

Pokarna Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Pokarna Granites Limited in October, 1991 and promoted by K. Gautam Chand Jain and K. Prakash Chand Jain. The Company was later on changed from Pokarna Granites Limited to Pokarna Limited in January, 2003. The Company is engaged in the business of quarrying, manufacturing & processing and selling of Granite & selling of Apparel. Granite manufacturing & processing units are 100% EOUs. During 2000-01, the company purchased the assets of Laxmi Granites Limited from Financial Institutions (IDBI, IIBI & SBT) at a price of Rs.752.58 lakhs. With this acquisation the capacity is increased by 80000 Sqmt slabs, and the total capacity stands at 167500 sqmt. The installed capacity was enhanced to 300000 Sq Mtrs in 2002-03.The Companys Apparels Division commenced its commercial production on 25.03.2004. The Company opened exclusive STANZA shops (franchisee and self managed) in Secunderabad, Chandigarh, Pune in financial year 2007-2008.During FY 2008-09, the Board through a resolution dated 15th September, 2008 and Members of Company through a Court Convened Meeting dated 8th February, 2009 had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Company and Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which, interalia, provided for transfer and vesting of Engineered Stone Division of the Company to PESL. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities in relation to said Engineered Stone Division were transferred to PESL w.e.f. 1st July, 2007. For the period between Appointed Date i.e., 1st July, 2007 and Effective Date 15th May, 2009, the Engineered Stone Division was part of the Company. And resultant, the Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited was made the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 15th September, 2008.During FY 2016-17, Company commissioned the operations of new Granite quarry at Buduruvada Village, Vizianagaram Dist. in Andhra Pradesh.In 2017-18, the Companys Wholly owned subsidiary, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PSEL) embarked on a greenfield project to expand production capacity by 130%. It acquired 39 acres of land for proposed greenfield project, from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.In FY 2023, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) marked a significant milestone as it completed the Unit 2 operation for state-of-the-art quartz manufacturing facility and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.