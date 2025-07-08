Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹2.5
Prev. Close₹2.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹2.7
Day's Low₹2.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹323.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.08
P/E0.23
EPS12.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
40.34
40.34
36.21
58.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,265.27
881.01
758.27
680.56
Net Worth
1,305.61
921.35
794.48
738.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,950.8
2,977.31
2,335.65
1,834.96
yoy growth (%)
-34.47
27.47
27.28
27.45
Raw materials
-1,680.44
-2,406.76
-1,838.05
-1,430.73
As % of sales
86.14
80.83
78.69
77.97
Employee costs
-62.92
-96.69
-72.15
-56.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
46.06
118.97
125.27
103.02
Depreciation
-33.35
-35.97
-33.2
-33.96
Tax paid
-169.07
-33.83
-23.65
-21.38
Working capital
-421.58
194.67
345.78
225.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.47
27.47
27.28
27.45
Op profit growth
-61.29
3.47
16.62
26.87
EBIT growth
-52.65
3.16
17.71
18.14
Net profit growth
513.37
52.52
-31.62
7.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,315.62
3,358.24
2,719.38
2,172.67
1,775.96
Excise Duty
11.77
45.12
51.98
0
0
Net Sales
2,303.85
3,313.12
2,667.4
2,172.67
1,775.96
Other Operating Income
18.83
8.61
0.94
7.36
8.03
Other Income
705.78
8.92
9.09
5.38
41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.1
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,473
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.2
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,007
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.1
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Independent Director
Geeta Ajit Tekchand
Non Executive Director
Velayutham Shoolagiri Appojichettair
Independent Director
Kavita Shrivastav
Non Executive Director
Deepak Uniyal
Additional Director & CFO
Bhoopendra Gaur
Unit No 8 Block-A Sector 80,
Industrial Area Phase II,
Uttar Pradesh - 201305
Tel: -
Website: http://www.leelelectric.com
Email: investor.relation@leelelectric.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Incorporated on 10 Nov.87, Lloyd Electric and Engineering became public in 1994. It was promoted by Ashok Punj and Maya Rani Punj. The company is engaged in the manufacture of condenser coils and evap...
Reports by LEEL Electricals Ltd
