LEEL Electricals Ltd Share Price Live

2.5
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:27:24 PM

  • Open2.5
  • Day's High2.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.6
  • Day's Low2.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.64
  • P/E0.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value323.44
  • EPS12.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.08
  • Div. Yield0
LEEL Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

2.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

2.7

Day's Low

2.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

323.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.08

P/E

0.23

EPS

12.14

Divi. Yield

0

LEEL Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

LEEL Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

LEEL Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 99.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LEEL Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

40.34

40.34

36.21

58.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,265.27

881.01

758.27

680.56

Net Worth

1,305.61

921.35

794.48

738.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,950.8

2,977.31

2,335.65

1,834.96

yoy growth (%)

-34.47

27.47

27.28

27.45

Raw materials

-1,680.44

-2,406.76

-1,838.05

-1,430.73

As % of sales

86.14

80.83

78.69

77.97

Employee costs

-62.92

-96.69

-72.15

-56.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

46.06

118.97

125.27

103.02

Depreciation

-33.35

-35.97

-33.2

-33.96

Tax paid

-169.07

-33.83

-23.65

-21.38

Working capital

-421.58

194.67

345.78

225.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.47

27.47

27.28

27.45

Op profit growth

-61.29

3.47

16.62

26.87

EBIT growth

-52.65

3.16

17.71

18.14

Net profit growth

513.37

52.52

-31.62

7.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2,315.62

3,358.24

2,719.38

2,172.67

1,775.96

Excise Duty

11.77

45.12

51.98

0

0

Net Sales

2,303.85

3,313.12

2,667.4

2,172.67

1,775.96

Other Operating Income

18.83

8.61

0.94

7.36

8.03

Other Income

705.78

8.92

9.09

5.38

41

LEEL Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.1

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,473

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,371.2

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,007

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.1

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LEEL Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Geeta Ajit Tekchand

Non Executive Director

Velayutham Shoolagiri Appojichettair

Independent Director

Kavita Shrivastav

Non Executive Director

Deepak Uniyal

Additional Director & CFO

Bhoopendra Gaur

Registered Office

Unit No 8 Block-A Sector 80,

Industrial Area Phase II,

Uttar Pradesh - 201305

Tel: -

Website: http://www.leelelectric.com

Email: investor.relation@leelelectric.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Incorporated on 10 Nov.87, Lloyd Electric and Engineering became public in 1994. It was promoted by Ashok Punj and Maya Rani Punj. The company is engaged in the manufacture of condenser coils and evap...
Reports by LEEL Electricals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the LEEL Electricals Ltd share price today?

The LEEL Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of LEEL Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LEEL Electricals Ltd is ₹10.08 Cr. as of 09 Mar ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of LEEL Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LEEL Electricals Ltd is 0.23 and 0.01 as of 09 Mar ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LEEL Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LEEL Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LEEL Electricals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Mar ‘20

What is the CAGR of LEEL Electricals Ltd?

LEEL Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -56.40%, 3 Years at -78.24%, 1 Year at -90.00%, 6 Month at -39.02%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at -12.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LEEL Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LEEL Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

