LEEL Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
40.34
40.34
36.21
58.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,265.27
881.01
758.27
680.56
Net Worth
1,305.61
921.35
794.48
738.69
Minority Interest
Debt
474.48
1,105.46
1,037.98
740.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.43
2.47
3.11
3.22
Total Liabilities
1,836.52
2,029.28
1,835.57
1,481.99
Fixed Assets
636.67
329.13
330.02
323.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
106.3
108.45
105.72
85.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.71
1.82
-0.14
0
Networking Capital
1,071.69
1,499.31
1,333.42
1,015.41
Inventories
741.9
992.01
876.91
719.31
Inventory Days
138.81
121.61
137.03
143.08
Sundry Debtors
658.79
693.6
597.14
458.13
Debtor Days
123.26
85.03
93.31
91.12
Other Current Assets
143.6
126.55
91.08
141.12
Sundry Creditors
-352.2
-133.02
-113.15
-214.56
Creditor Days
65.89
16.3
17.68
42.67
Other Current Liabilities
-120.4
-179.83
-118.56
-88.59
Cash
20.15
90.57
66.55
57.46
Total Assets
1,836.52
2,029.28
1,835.57
1,481.99
