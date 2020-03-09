LEEL Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
46.06
118.97
125.27
103.02
Depreciation
-33.35
-35.97
-33.2
-33.96
Tax paid
-169.07
-33.83
-23.65
-21.38
Working capital
-421.58
194.67
345.78
225.22
Other operating items
Operating
-577.93
243.84
414.2
272.9
Capital expenditure
22.67
31.43
40.05
21.56
Free cash flow
-555.25
275.27
454.25
294.46
Equity raised
1,624.05
1,644.98
1,411.4
1,225.8
Investing
-2.15
2.73
19.91
0.39
Financing
-572.12
192.3
297.9
121.59
Dividends paid
0
86.7
4.71
4.59
Net in cash
494.52
2,201.99
2,188.17
1,646.83
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.