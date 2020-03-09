iifl-logo
LEEL Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.5
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:27:24 PM

LEEL Electricals Ltd

LEEL Electricals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

46.06

118.97

125.27

103.02

Depreciation

-33.35

-35.97

-33.2

-33.96

Tax paid

-169.07

-33.83

-23.65

-21.38

Working capital

-421.58

194.67

345.78

225.22

Other operating items

Operating

-577.93

243.84

414.2

272.9

Capital expenditure

22.67

31.43

40.05

21.56

Free cash flow

-555.25

275.27

454.25

294.46

Equity raised

1,624.05

1,644.98

1,411.4

1,225.8

Investing

-2.15

2.73

19.91

0.39

Financing

-572.12

192.3

297.9

121.59

Dividends paid

0

86.7

4.71

4.59

Net in cash

494.52

2,201.99

2,188.17

1,646.83

LEEL Electricals Ltd

