LEEL Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.5
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:27:24 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,950.8

2,977.31

2,335.65

1,834.96

yoy growth (%)

-34.47

27.47

27.28

27.45

Raw materials

-1,680.44

-2,406.76

-1,838.05

-1,430.73

As % of sales

86.14

80.83

78.69

77.97

Employee costs

-62.92

-96.69

-72.15

-56.45

As % of sales

3.22

3.24

3.08

3.07

Other costs

-102.21

-202.01

-162.73

-122.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.23

6.78

6.96

6.67

Operating profit

105.23

271.85

262.72

225.26

OPM

5.39

9.13

11.24

12.27

Depreciation

-33.35

-35.97

-33.2

-33.96

Interest expense

-66.55

-118.89

-105.3

-92.85

Other income

40.74

1.98

1.05

4.57

Profit before tax

46.06

118.97

125.27

103.02

Taxes

-169.07

-33.83

-23.65

-21.38

Tax rate

-366.98

-28.43

-18.87

-20.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-123

85.13

101.62

81.64

Exceptional items

645.23

0

-45.8

0

Net profit

522.23

85.14

55.82

81.64

yoy growth (%)

513.37

52.52

-31.62

7.29

NPM

26.77

2.85

2.38

4.44

