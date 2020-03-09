Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,950.8
2,977.31
2,335.65
1,834.96
yoy growth (%)
-34.47
27.47
27.28
27.45
Raw materials
-1,680.44
-2,406.76
-1,838.05
-1,430.73
As % of sales
86.14
80.83
78.69
77.97
Employee costs
-62.92
-96.69
-72.15
-56.45
As % of sales
3.22
3.24
3.08
3.07
Other costs
-102.21
-202.01
-162.73
-122.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.23
6.78
6.96
6.67
Operating profit
105.23
271.85
262.72
225.26
OPM
5.39
9.13
11.24
12.27
Depreciation
-33.35
-35.97
-33.2
-33.96
Interest expense
-66.55
-118.89
-105.3
-92.85
Other income
40.74
1.98
1.05
4.57
Profit before tax
46.06
118.97
125.27
103.02
Taxes
-169.07
-33.83
-23.65
-21.38
Tax rate
-366.98
-28.43
-18.87
-20.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-123
85.13
101.62
81.64
Exceptional items
645.23
0
-45.8
0
Net profit
522.23
85.14
55.82
81.64
yoy growth (%)
513.37
52.52
-31.62
7.29
NPM
26.77
2.85
2.38
4.44
