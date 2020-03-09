Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.97
24.72
22.81
22.33
Op profit growth
-65.28
6.98
8.64
40.92
EBIT growth
-60.2
3.46
5.5
12.54
Net profit growth
628.61
67.86
-52.83
-0.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.03
8.13
9.48
10.71
EBIT margin
3.82
6.73
8.12
9.45
Net profit margin
21.88
2.1
1.56
4.06
RoCE
4.46
11.81
13.17
14.14
RoNW
11.5
2.08
1.35
3.16
RoA
6.38
0.92
0.63
1.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
126.43
17.35
11.32
24.76
Dividend per share
20
21.5
1.3
1.3
Cash EPS
115.25
5.21
-1.01
13.65
Book value per share
326.22
223.25
215.68
214.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.88
13.97
21.56
7.8
P/CEPS
2.06
46.48
-241.46
14.14
P/B
0.72
1.08
1.13
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
10.99
7.47
6.66
5.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
15.81
123.87
13.59
6.23
Tax payout
-819.07
-32.87
-20.87
-20.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.28
78.71
82.11
78.45
Inventory days
145.64
108.98
117.04
116.78
Creditor days
-49.01
-31.27
-45.07
-45.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.29
-1.86
-2.04
-2.17
Net debt / equity
0.39
1.18
1.1
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
5.51
3.92
3.41
3.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.53
-78.69
-76.47
-75.51
Employee costs
-7.52
-5.37
-5.56
-5.75
Other costs
-6.89
-7.8
-8.47
-8.01
