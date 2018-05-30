TO

THE MEMBERS OF

LEEL ELECTRICALS LIMITED

Report on the Consolidated Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying consolidated Ind AS financial statements of LEEL Electricals Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company" or "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), comprising of the consolidated balance sheet as at 31st March 2018, the consolidated statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and the consolidated statement for changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information prepared based on the relevant records (hereinafter referred to as "the consolidated Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements

2. The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these consolidated Ind AS financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance (including other comprehensive income), consolidated cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. The Holding Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for ensuring accuracy of records including financial information considered necessary for the preparation of consolidated Ind AS financial statements. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. While conducting the audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

4. We conducted our audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

5. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the consolidated Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Holding Companys preparation of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Holding Companys Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

6. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in sub-paragraph 8 of the Other Matters paragraph below, other than the unaudited financial statements and unaudited consolidated financial statements/information as certified by the management and referred to in sub-paragraph 9 of the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

7. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid consolidated Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group as at 31st March 2018, and their consolidated Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), their consolidated cash flows and the consolidated changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Other Matters

8. We did not audit the financial statements/financial information of three subsidiaries, whose financial statements/financial information reflect total assets of 272.41 crores and net assets of 98.27 crores as at March 31, 2018, total revenues of 342.87 crores and net cash inflow amounting to 1.67 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements, whose financial statements/information have not been audited by us. These financial statements/financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the consolidated Ind AS financial statements insofar as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act insofar as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

All of these subsidiaries are located outside India whose financial statements/ financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries and which have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such subsidiaries located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting policy generally accepted in India. We have audit these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such subsidiaries located outside India is based on the report of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

9. We did not audit the consolidated financial statements/ financial information of one wholly owned foreign subsidiary and financial statements/ financial information of one wholly owned foreign subsidiary that reflect total assets of 28.23 crores and net asset of (2.69) crores as at March 31, 2018, and total revenues of 51.87 crores and net cash outflow amounting to 2.44 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. These unaudited consolidated financial statements/ financial statements / financial information have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the consolidated Ind AS financial statements insofar as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act insofar as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, is based solely on such unaudited consolidated financial statements/ financial statements/ information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these consolidated financial statements/ financial statements/ information are not material to the Group.

10. Our opinion on the consolidated Ind AS financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the other matters covered in para 8 and 9, with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors and the consolidated financial statements/ financial statements/ information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

11. As required by sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law maintained by the Holding Company, its subsidiaries included in the Group, including relevant records relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated Ind AS financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records of the Holding Company and the reports of the other auditors.

c. The consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries included in the Group including relevant records relating to the preparation of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on 31st March 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company none of the directors of the Holding Company is disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act. None of the subsidiaries of the Holding Company is incorporated in India, as such provisions of section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable on these subsidiaries.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Group and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The consolidated Ind AS financial statements disclose the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at March 31, 2018 on the consolidated financial position of the Group. Refer Note 36 to the consolidated Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Group did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Group during the year ended March 31, 2018, as applicable; and

iv. The reporting on disclosures relating to Specified Bank Notes is not applicable to the Group for the year ended March 31, 2018.

For Goel Garg & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number 000397N

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: May 30, 2018

Ashok Kumar Agarwal Partner

Membership Number 084600

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 11(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of LEEL Electricals Limited on the consolidated Ind AS financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2018, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of LEEL ELECTRICALS LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company"). Reporting under clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Act in respect of the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is not applicable to its subsidiaries, being all incorporated outside India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, internal control over financial reporting criteria established by Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject

to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Holding Company, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Goel Garg & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number 000397N

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: May 30, 2018

Ashok Kumar Agarwal

Partner

Membership Number 084600