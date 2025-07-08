LEEL Electricals Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 10 Nov.87, Lloyd Electric and Engineering became public in 1994. It was promoted by Ashok Punj and Maya Rani Punj. The company is engaged in the manufacture of condenser coils and evaporator coils. The products of the company are used as original equipment in window, package, automotive and split air conditioners.The company has entered into an agreement with its group company Fedders Lloyd Corporation for offtake of 40% of its production. It also supplies to OEMs such as Shriram Industrial Enterprises, Sandaw Vikas, Air Command and to Indian Railways.The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 at a premium of Rs 20 to part-finance the expansion and modernisation projects, increasing the capacity from 25,000 pa to 1,25,000 pa.Company has received anticipated demand from countries like UAE, Singapore, Taiwan and other Far Eastern Countries for compact coils, which company recently started to manufacture.The company has envisaged a diversification scheme involving setting up of a new unit for manufacture of Air cooled liquid chillers and Closed control environmental units with an installed capacity of 22000 TRs and 3750 TRs respectively.Company has been granted ISO 9002 Certificate on 11.4.2000 by Det Norske Veritas (DNV). Due to implementation of ISO 9002 procedures, efficiency and quality in all areas has improved.During the year 2000-01,the company has registered a growth of 18.68% over the previous year in respect of turnover,as the figures stood at Rs.99.84 crores as against Rs.84.12 crores in the previous year.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Air Conditioner by 1000(Nos) during the financial year 2003-04 and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 2000(Nos).The company has successfully set up a unit in Himalchal Pradesh for manufacture of Condensing Units as well as Split Air Conditioners.This new unit has already commenced commercial production.