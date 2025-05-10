Board Meeting 10 May 2025 3 May 2025

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results and other business matters of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting - 10.05.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2025) Financial Results for the quarter ending on 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.05.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2025 27 Feb 2025

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 07.03.2025 at A-603 & A-604 Logix Technova Sector 132 Noida Uttar Pradesh-201305 at 11:30 a.m. inter alia: To discuss take note and approve the matter relating to the Allotment of Share Capital of the Company and approval(s) if any required in pursuance of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the relevant provisions of the SEBI Act 1992 and the Regulations made thereunder and the relevant provisions of other applicable laws if any and in pursuance of the Honble NCLT Orders dated 21.03.2024 and 23.10.2024. This is for your information and record. Kindly acknowledge the same. Outcome of 8th Board Meeting of the Company held on 7th day of March, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 07.01.2025 at A-603 & 604 Logix Technova Sector 132 Noida Uttar Pradesh-201305 at 01:00 p.m. inter alia to discuss consider take note and approve the quarterly and year-to-date Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 in pursuance of relevant provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI [listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015. Further we would like to inform you that pursuant to the clause 4[2] of Schedule B of SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed from the end of quarter i.e. 31.12.2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Needless to mention that the trading of the Companys shares is already suspended. This is for your information an Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 07.01.2025 Financial Results ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve certain matters relating to Allotment of Share Capital of the Company and approval[s] if any required. Outcome of Board meeting - 03.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.01.2025) Board had considered, taken note and approved the following agenda items: 1. Discussed, taken note, considered and approved the cancellation of Preferential Allotment of Equity Share Capital of the Company, which was approved by the Board in its Board Meeting dated 24.12.2024, ,in view of the Stock Exchanges In-Principal Approval requirements posed by the Depository. The Board has approved the resolution for making an application to the Stock Exchanges for its In-Principal in the below resolution. 2. Discussed, considered and approved the preferential issue of equity share capital of the Company to the Successful Bidder & its Affiliate/Nominee/Strategic Investors (i.e., Allottees), as provided in the List of Allottees in Table A below, in pursuance of the relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder, and the relevant provisions of SEBI Act, 1992, and the Regulations made thereunder, and the relevant provisions of other applicable laws, if any, to the extent these are applicable and subject to the requisite approval(s), if any and filling application(s) to Stock Exchanges for their In-Principal Approval; (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve reduction/cancellation/extinguishment/consolidation and allotment of share capital of the Company and other matters connected thereto pursuant to Honble NCLT Orders dated 21.03.2024 and 23.10.2024. Revised outcome : We wish to notify you that the document of the Board Meeting outcome previously filed was submitted in error. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly and year-to-date Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024 in pursuance of relevant provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI [listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements] Regulations 2015. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Inter alia, to consider the following businesses: 1. Change in registered office of the company, within the local limits of the city in which it is currently situated, in pursuance of relevant provisions of Section 12 of Companies Act, 2013. 2. Matter related to quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 as per the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3. Record Date for the purpose of corporate action in relationto capital restructuring of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 6th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Leel Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 27.09.2024 at A-603 & A-604 Logix Technova Sector 132 Noida Uttar Pradesh-201305 at 05:00 p.m. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

