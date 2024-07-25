iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Esprit Stones Ltd Share Price

141.95
(-0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:12 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open141.95
  • Day's High141.95
  • 52 Wk High146.05
  • Prev. Close142.3
  • Day's Low141.95
  • 52 Wk Low 86.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.54
  • P/E30.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)311.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Esprit Stones Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

141.95

Prev. Close

142.3

Turnover(Lac.)

4.54

Day's High

141.95

Day's Low

141.95

52 Week's High

146.05

52 Week's Low

86.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

311.51

P/E

30.34

EPS

4.69

Divi. Yield

0

Esprit Stones Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Esprit Stones Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Esprit Stones Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 7.41%

Institutions: 7.41%

Non-Institutions: 18.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Esprit Stones Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

53.3

49.64

30.93

Net Worth

62.8

59.14

40.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

272.89

174.41

186.46

144.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

272.89

174.41

186.46

144.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.89

1.65

3.57

2.21

View Annually Results

Esprit Stones Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Esprit Stones Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Lunawath

Joint Managing Director

Nitin Gattani

Executive Director

Pradeepkumar Lunawath

Non Executive Director

Sunil Gattani

Independent Director

Neelam Tater

Independent Director

Narendra Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Esprit Stones Ltd

Summary

Esprit Stones Ltd was originally incorporated as Esprit Stones Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated October 19, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 5, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan at Jaipur upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company from Esprit Stones Private Limited to Esprit Stones Limited.Esprit Stones are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Engineered Stones such as: (i) engineered quartz surfaces; and (ii) engineered marble surfaces. The Company majorly manufactures artificial quartz surfaces which is a luxurious substitute of natural marble and granite.The Company in September, 2017 established the Manufacturing Facility I with 1 quartz pressing line and 1 calibrating and polishing line and made the first export sales in November, 2017. It increased production capacity by installing 2nd quartz pressing line at Unit I in February, 2019. It launched Haique as its brand for luxury surfaces in Nov 19. It established Facility II for quartz grit and powdermanufacturing in July, 2021. The wholly-owned subsidiary, Haique Stones Private Limited (HSPL) got incorporated in August, 2021 and simultaneously, wholly-owned foreign subsidiary Haique Inc. was also formed. Thereafter, the Company set up Manufacturing Facility III in May, 2022. It created a milestone by starting commercial oper
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Esprit Stones Ltd share price today?

The Esprit Stones Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Esprit Stones Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esprit Stones Ltd is ₹311.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Esprit Stones Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Esprit Stones Ltd is 30.34 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Esprit Stones Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esprit Stones Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esprit Stones Ltd is ₹86.25 and ₹146.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Esprit Stones Ltd?

Esprit Stones Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 45.50%, 3 Month at 47.61% and 1 Month at 52.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Esprit Stones Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Esprit Stones Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.59 %
Institutions - 7.41 %
Public - 18.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Esprit Stones Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.