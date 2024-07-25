SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹141.95
Prev. Close₹142.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.54
Day's High₹141.95
Day's Low₹141.95
52 Week's High₹146.05
52 Week's Low₹86.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)311.51
P/E30.34
EPS4.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
53.3
49.64
30.93
Net Worth
62.8
59.14
40.43
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
272.89
174.41
186.46
144.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.89
174.41
186.46
144.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.89
1.65
3.57
2.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Lunawath
Joint Managing Director
Nitin Gattani
Executive Director
Pradeepkumar Lunawath
Non Executive Director
Sunil Gattani
Independent Director
Neelam Tater
Independent Director
Narendra Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Esprit Stones Ltd
Summary
Esprit Stones Ltd was originally incorporated as Esprit Stones Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated October 19, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 5, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan at Jaipur upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company from Esprit Stones Private Limited to Esprit Stones Limited.Esprit Stones are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Engineered Stones such as: (i) engineered quartz surfaces; and (ii) engineered marble surfaces. The Company majorly manufactures artificial quartz surfaces which is a luxurious substitute of natural marble and granite.The Company in September, 2017 established the Manufacturing Facility I with 1 quartz pressing line and 1 calibrating and polishing line and made the first export sales in November, 2017. It increased production capacity by installing 2nd quartz pressing line at Unit I in February, 2019. It launched Haique as its brand for luxury surfaces in Nov 19. It established Facility II for quartz grit and powdermanufacturing in July, 2021. The wholly-owned subsidiary, Haique Stones Private Limited (HSPL) got incorporated in August, 2021 and simultaneously, wholly-owned foreign subsidiary Haique Inc. was also formed. Thereafter, the Company set up Manufacturing Facility III in May, 2022. It created a milestone by starting commercial oper
The Esprit Stones Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esprit Stones Ltd is ₹311.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Esprit Stones Ltd is 30.34 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esprit Stones Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esprit Stones Ltd is ₹86.25 and ₹146.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Esprit Stones Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 45.50%, 3 Month at 47.61% and 1 Month at 52.60%.
