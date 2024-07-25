Esprit Stones Ltd Summary

Esprit Stones Ltd was originally incorporated as Esprit Stones Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated October 19, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 5, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan at Jaipur upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company from Esprit Stones Private Limited to Esprit Stones Limited.Esprit Stones are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Engineered Stones such as: (i) engineered quartz surfaces; and (ii) engineered marble surfaces. The Company majorly manufactures artificial quartz surfaces which is a luxurious substitute of natural marble and granite.The Company in September, 2017 established the Manufacturing Facility I with 1 quartz pressing line and 1 calibrating and polishing line and made the first export sales in November, 2017. It increased production capacity by installing 2nd quartz pressing line at Unit I in February, 2019. It launched Haique as its brand for luxury surfaces in Nov 19. It established Facility II for quartz grit and powdermanufacturing in July, 2021. The wholly-owned subsidiary, Haique Stones Private Limited (HSPL) got incorporated in August, 2021 and simultaneously, wholly-owned foreign subsidiary Haique Inc. was also formed. Thereafter, the Company set up Manufacturing Facility III in May, 2022. It created a milestone by starting commercial operation from Manufacturing Facility IV in June, 2022 and Manufacturing Facility III in September, 2022.The Company is proposing the Initial Offer upto 57,79,200 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.