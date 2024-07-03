Summary

Aro Granite Industries Ltd, incorporated in 1988 is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Granite Slabs and Tiles. The Company is the largest processed granite exporter from India. It has been in granite export business for more than 35 years and exports to more than 50 countries across the world. Company has a 100% EOU located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Company has a wide product portfolio of granite slabs, granite tiles, Quartzite slabs, Cut-To-Size granite tiles and Quartz slabs andtiles. It uses the most modern technology and machinery in its plants for cutting raw blocks and polishing of slabs and tiles. In its Hosurplant, Company cuts raw granite blocks into slabs which at times are also cut into tiles. It has an installed capacity of 7,35,000 squaremeters per year for granite slabs and 3,60,000 square meters per year for granite tiles. It also processes Quartzite stone in HosurPlant with a production capacity of 50,000 square meters per year. It uses multiwire cutting machines to cut raw blocks for processingQuartizite raw blocks. It has Granite Processing Plant in Jaipur with processing capacity of 1,50,000 square meters of granite slabs peryear. Aro started Quartz manufacturing in its Hosur plant with an initial production capacity of 1,80,000 square meters per year.The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Slab Plant at Unit II has an installed

