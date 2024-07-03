iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aro Granite Industries Ltd Share Price

48
(-3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:32:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.53
  • Day's High50.99
  • 52 Wk High69.3
  • Prev. Close49.87
  • Day's Low48
  • 52 Wk Low 41.1
  • Turnover (lac)7.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aro Granite Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

50.53

Prev. Close

49.87

Turnover(Lac.)

7.14

Day's High

50.99

Day's Low

48

52 Week's High

69.3

52 Week's Low

41.1

Book Value

121.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aro Granite Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aro Granite Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aro Granite Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 58.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aro Granite Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.3

15.3

15.3

15.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

176.72

175.31

181.12

172.34

Net Worth

192.02

190.61

196.42

187.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

177.7

200.72

yoy growth (%)

-11.46

-15.89

Raw materials

-95.26

-127.12

As % of sales

53.6

63.33

Employee costs

-18.79

-17.48

-15.35

-14.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.17

1.28

Depreciation

-12.73

-11.06

-10.52

-8.65

Tax paid

-1.56

-0.11

Working capital

43.55

18.36

1.89

-12.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.46

-15.89

Op profit growth

47.76

-57.28

EBIT growth

117.28

-76.22

Net profit growth

47.25

67.71

207.38

-90.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aro Granite Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil K Arora

Independent Director

Dinesh Chandra Kothari

Non Executive Director

Sujata Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sabyasachi Panigrahi

Independent Director

Vanita Sood

Whole-time Director

Sahil Arora

Independent Director

G Sundareshwara

Independent Director

Keshava Murthy Kalasachar

Independent Director

Ashish Jyotindra Bhuta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Summary

Aro Granite Industries Ltd, incorporated in 1988 is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Granite Slabs and Tiles. The Company is the largest processed granite exporter from India. It has been in granite export business for more than 35 years and exports to more than 50 countries across the world. Company has a 100% EOU located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Company has a wide product portfolio of granite slabs, granite tiles, Quartzite slabs, Cut-To-Size granite tiles and Quartz slabs andtiles. It uses the most modern technology and machinery in its plants for cutting raw blocks and polishing of slabs and tiles. In its Hosurplant, Company cuts raw granite blocks into slabs which at times are also cut into tiles. It has an installed capacity of 7,35,000 squaremeters per year for granite slabs and 3,60,000 square meters per year for granite tiles. It also processes Quartzite stone in HosurPlant with a production capacity of 50,000 square meters per year. It uses multiwire cutting machines to cut raw blocks for processingQuartizite raw blocks. It has Granite Processing Plant in Jaipur with processing capacity of 1,50,000 square meters of granite slabs peryear. Aro started Quartz manufacturing in its Hosur plant with an initial production capacity of 1,80,000 square meters per year.The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Slab Plant at Unit II has an installed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aro Granite Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aro Granite Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aro Granite Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is ₹73.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aro Granite Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aro Granite Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is ₹41.1 and ₹69.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aro Granite Industries Ltd?

Aro Granite Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.85%, 3 Years at -14.73%, 1 Year at -9.41%, 6 Month at -15.59%, 3 Month at -13.06% and 1 Month at -1.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aro Granite Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.08 %
Institutions - 0.60 %
Public - 58.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.