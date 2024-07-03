Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹50.53
Prev. Close₹49.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.14
Day's High₹50.99
Day's Low₹48
52 Week's High₹69.3
52 Week's Low₹41.1
Book Value₹121.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.3
15.3
15.3
15.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
176.72
175.31
181.12
172.34
Net Worth
192.02
190.61
196.42
187.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
177.7
200.72
yoy growth (%)
-11.46
-15.89
Raw materials
-95.26
-127.12
As % of sales
53.6
63.33
Employee costs
-18.79
-17.48
-15.35
-14.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.17
1.28
Depreciation
-12.73
-11.06
-10.52
-8.65
Tax paid
-1.56
-0.11
Working capital
43.55
18.36
1.89
-12.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.46
-15.89
Op profit growth
47.76
-57.28
EBIT growth
117.28
-76.22
Net profit growth
47.25
67.71
207.38
-90.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil K Arora
Independent Director
Dinesh Chandra Kothari
Non Executive Director
Sujata Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sabyasachi Panigrahi
Independent Director
Vanita Sood
Whole-time Director
Sahil Arora
Independent Director
G Sundareshwara
Independent Director
Keshava Murthy Kalasachar
Independent Director
Ashish Jyotindra Bhuta
Reports by Aro Granite Industries Ltd
Summary
Aro Granite Industries Ltd, incorporated in 1988 is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Granite Slabs and Tiles. The Company is the largest processed granite exporter from India. It has been in granite export business for more than 35 years and exports to more than 50 countries across the world. Company has a 100% EOU located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Company has a wide product portfolio of granite slabs, granite tiles, Quartzite slabs, Cut-To-Size granite tiles and Quartz slabs andtiles. It uses the most modern technology and machinery in its plants for cutting raw blocks and polishing of slabs and tiles. In its Hosurplant, Company cuts raw granite blocks into slabs which at times are also cut into tiles. It has an installed capacity of 7,35,000 squaremeters per year for granite slabs and 3,60,000 square meters per year for granite tiles. It also processes Quartzite stone in HosurPlant with a production capacity of 50,000 square meters per year. It uses multiwire cutting machines to cut raw blocks for processingQuartizite raw blocks. It has Granite Processing Plant in Jaipur with processing capacity of 1,50,000 square meters of granite slabs peryear. Aro started Quartz manufacturing in its Hosur plant with an initial production capacity of 1,80,000 square meters per year.The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Slab Plant at Unit II has an installed
Read More
The Aro Granite Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is ₹73.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aro Granite Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aro Granite Industries Ltd is ₹41.1 and ₹69.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aro Granite Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.85%, 3 Years at -14.73%, 1 Year at -9.41%, 6 Month at -15.59%, 3 Month at -13.06% and 1 Month at -1.62%.
