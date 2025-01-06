iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aro Granite Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.7
(-4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Aro Granite Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.17

1.28

Depreciation

-12.73

-11.06

-10.52

-8.65

Tax paid

-1.56

-0.11

Working capital

43.55

18.36

1.89

-12.5

Other operating items

Operating

-5.02

-19.97

Capital expenditure

0.87

46.11

68.22

7.86

Free cash flow

63.19

-12.11

Equity raised

344.55

332.48

317.88

308.29

Investing

0.27

0.02

-0.05

0.88

Financing

30.87

17.99

66.35

-9.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

447.37

287.84

Aro Granite Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.