Aro Granite Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.17
1.28
Depreciation
-12.73
-11.06
-10.52
-8.65
Tax paid
-1.56
-0.11
Working capital
43.55
18.36
1.89
-12.5
Other operating items
Operating
-5.02
-19.97
Capital expenditure
0.87
46.11
68.22
7.86
Free cash flow
63.19
-12.11
Equity raised
344.55
332.48
317.88
308.29
Investing
0.27
0.02
-0.05
0.88
Financing
30.87
17.99
66.35
-9.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
447.37
287.84
