|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
177.7
200.72
yoy growth (%)
-11.46
-15.89
Raw materials
-95.26
-127.12
As % of sales
53.6
63.33
Employee costs
-18.79
-17.48
-15.35
-14.6
As % of sales
8.64
7.27
Other costs
-48.56
-46.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.32
23.14
Operating profit
18.52
12.53
OPM
10.42
6.24
Depreciation
-12.73
-11.06
-10.52
-8.65
Interest expense
-5.97
-3.84
Other income
1.36
0.63
3.15
1.24
Profit before tax
5.17
1.28
Taxes
-1.56
-0.11
Tax rate
-30.29
-8.76
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
3.6
1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
8.9
6.04
3.6
1.17
yoy growth (%)
47.25
67.71
207.38
-90.7
NPM
2.02
0.58
