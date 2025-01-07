iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aro Granite Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.2
(-1.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aro Granite Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

177.7

200.72

yoy growth (%)

-11.46

-15.89

Raw materials

-95.26

-127.12

As % of sales

53.6

63.33

Employee costs

-18.79

-17.48

-15.35

-14.6

As % of sales

8.64

7.27

Other costs

-48.56

-46.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.32

23.14

Operating profit

18.52

12.53

OPM

10.42

6.24

Depreciation

-12.73

-11.06

-10.52

-8.65

Interest expense

-5.97

-3.84

Other income

1.36

0.63

3.15

1.24

Profit before tax

5.17

1.28

Taxes

-1.56

-0.11

Tax rate

-30.29

-8.76

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

3.6

1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

8.9

6.04

3.6

1.17

yoy growth (%)

47.25

67.71

207.38

-90.7

NPM

2.02

0.58

Aro Granite Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.