Aro Granite Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.3
15.3
15.3
15.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
176.72
175.31
181.12
172.34
Net Worth
192.02
190.61
196.42
187.64
Minority Interest
Debt
188.75
205.02
199.3
168.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.17
12.16
12.35
10.42
Total Liabilities
394.94
407.79
408.07
366.49
Fixed Assets
149.7
161.13
170.48
175.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.84
1.1
1.14
0.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.87
0.85
0.75
Networking Capital
234.89
238.72
226.04
179.48
Inventories
213.35
199.36
177.31
139.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
49.58
61.54
73.08
64.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.41
21.27
19.79
15.07
Sundry Creditors
-40.61
-35.87
-36.83
-28.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.84
-7.58
-7.31
-10.19
Cash
8.7
5.97
9.58
9.98
Total Assets
394.93
407.79
408.09
366.49
