Aro Granite Industries Ltd Board Meeting

44.66
(-0.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Aro Granite Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Result for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 for Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome-Appointment of Additional Directors, CFO and Company Secretary and Compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.012.2023 Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Aro Granite Inds: Related News

No Record Found

