Aro Granite Industries Ltd Summary

Aro Granite Industries Ltd, incorporated in 1988 is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Granite Slabs and Tiles. The Company is the largest processed granite exporter from India. It has been in granite export business for more than 35 years and exports to more than 50 countries across the world. Company has a 100% EOU located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Company has a wide product portfolio of granite slabs, granite tiles, Quartzite slabs, Cut-To-Size granite tiles and Quartz slabs andtiles. It uses the most modern technology and machinery in its plants for cutting raw blocks and polishing of slabs and tiles. In its Hosurplant, Company cuts raw granite blocks into slabs which at times are also cut into tiles. It has an installed capacity of 7,35,000 squaremeters per year for granite slabs and 3,60,000 square meters per year for granite tiles. It also processes Quartzite stone in HosurPlant with a production capacity of 50,000 square meters per year. It uses multiwire cutting machines to cut raw blocks for processingQuartizite raw blocks. It has Granite Processing Plant in Jaipur with processing capacity of 1,50,000 square meters of granite slabs peryear. Aro started Quartz manufacturing in its Hosur plant with an initial production capacity of 1,80,000 square meters per year.The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Slab Plant at Unit II has an installed capacity of 3,90,000 square meters per annum. In addition to this, the Company has Tiling Plant at Unit II with an installed capacity of 3,60,000 square meters per annum. The Company started operations as a 100% Export Oriented Unit in 1991 for processing Polished / Flamed Granite Tiles & Slabs. It exports products to North America, South America, Europe and Far East markets. Promoted by Mr. Sunil K. Arora, the Company has 1,80,000 sq. mtrs. annual installed capacity.In compliance with dedication to excellence, it installed the most sophisticated and environment-friendly granite processing machinery imported from Italy. Technically qualified and fully trained personnel also operated this state-of-the-art machinery.This 100% Export Oriented Unit, located at Hosur, is just 35 Kms. away from Bangalore - the Granite Hub of India. The strategic & geographical location of the plant ensures close proximity and direct access to quarries in South India which are known for the finest and widest range of Granites.The network of AGIL spans the globe and is currently meeting the granite needs of USA, Canada, Europe, Japan, Far East and South Pacific countries. The Company commissioned the warehouse in 2016. In 2016-17, the Company started Cut-to-size machine by installing 2 CNC bridge cutting machines and made it operational. The Jaipur Plant was made operational in August, 2019. The commercial production ofQuartz Plant became operational in 2021.