|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|AGM 18/09/2024 Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Shareholder Meeting- Outcome of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Appointment of Shri Keshava Murthy Kalasachar and Shri Ashish Jyotindra Bhuta as Independent Directors Shareholder Meeting- Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
