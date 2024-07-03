Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹427
Prev. Close₹420.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹314.04
Day's High₹427
Day's Low₹405.75
52 Week's High₹627.5
52 Week's Low₹407.1
Book Value₹71.65
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,324.31
P/E139.09
EPS3.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
7.4
7.37
7.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
189
174.6
182.05
181.85
Net Worth
199.3
182
189.42
189.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
432.5
419
292.2
195.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
432.5
419
292.2
195.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.3
6.6
5.55
5.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SUNIL SURESH
Nominee
Vishal Verma
Independent Director
Girish Shrikrishna Nadkarni
Independent Director
Ramanujam R Vijayaraghavan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Shetty
Whole-time Director
Shubha Sunil
Independent Director
Anusha Shetty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stanley Lifestyles Ltd
Summary
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932, in the name of Stanley Seating through a Deed of Partnership dated February 1, 2007. The Company thereafter, incorporated as a Public Limited Company as Stanley Lifestyles Limited upon its conversion from a Partnership Firm vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 11, 2007 and a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated December 14, 2007 from the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of furniture and leather products.The Promoters commenced operations by providing car seat leather upholstery services for leading global automotive brands and subsequently transitioned to retailing luxury furniture in India. By offering luxury leather upholstery, the Company opened retail store in Bengaluru, Karnataka in 2011. Further they transformed into a comprehensive provider of home solutions and are the only super-premium and luxury Indian brand that provide a wide range of home solutions offerings, such as sofas, arm chairs, kitchen cabinets, beds, mattresses and pillows, amongst others.In 2011, the Company opened its first franchisee owned franchisee operated store in Kochi, Kerala; operated store in Bengaluru, Karnataka in 2012 and thereafter, opened in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the Company incorporated a Subsidiary, Shrasta Dcor Private Limited (SDPL) and opened their first operated store in Hyderabad. It opened first store und
Read More
The Stanley Lifestyles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is ₹2324.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is 139.09 and 6.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stanley Lifestyles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is ₹407.1 and ₹627.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -11.35%, 6 Month at -15.49%, 3 Month at -11.63% and 1 Month at -4.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.