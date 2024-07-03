iifl-logo-icon 1
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd Share Price

407.65
(-3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open427
  • Day's High427
  • 52 Wk High627.5
  • Prev. Close420.85
  • Day's Low405.75
  • 52 Wk Low 407.1
  • Turnover (lac)314.04
  • P/E139.09
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value71.65
  • EPS3.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,324.31
  • Div. Yield0
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

427

Prev. Close

420.85

Turnover(Lac.)

314.04

Day's High

427

Day's Low

405.75

52 Week's High

627.5

52 Week's Low

407.1

Book Value

71.65

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,324.31

P/E

139.09

EPS

3.02

Divi. Yield

0

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.80%

Non-Promoter- 25.92%

Institutions: 25.92%

Non-Institutions: 17.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

7.4

7.37

7.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

189

174.6

182.05

181.85

Net Worth

199.3

182

189.42

189.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

432.5

419

292.2

195.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

432.5

419

292.2

195.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.3

6.6

5.55

5.93

View Annually Results

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SUNIL SURESH

Nominee

Vishal Verma

Independent Director

Girish Shrikrishna Nadkarni

Independent Director

Ramanujam R Vijayaraghavan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Shetty

Whole-time Director

Shubha Sunil

Independent Director

Anusha Shetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

Summary

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932, in the name of Stanley Seating through a Deed of Partnership dated February 1, 2007. The Company thereafter, incorporated as a Public Limited Company as Stanley Lifestyles Limited upon its conversion from a Partnership Firm vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 11, 2007 and a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated December 14, 2007 from the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of furniture and leather products.The Promoters commenced operations by providing car seat leather upholstery services for leading global automotive brands and subsequently transitioned to retailing luxury furniture in India. By offering luxury leather upholstery, the Company opened retail store in Bengaluru, Karnataka in 2011. Further they transformed into a comprehensive provider of home solutions and are the only super-premium and luxury Indian brand that provide a wide range of home solutions offerings, such as sofas, arm chairs, kitchen cabinets, beds, mattresses and pillows, amongst others.In 2011, the Company opened its first franchisee owned franchisee operated store in Kochi, Kerala; operated store in Bengaluru, Karnataka in 2012 and thereafter, opened in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the Company incorporated a Subsidiary, Shrasta Dcor Private Limited (SDPL) and opened their first operated store in Hyderabad. It opened first store und
Company FAQs

What is the Stanley Lifestyles Ltd share price today?

The Stanley Lifestyles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is ₹2324.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is 139.09 and 6.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stanley Lifestyles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is ₹407.1 and ₹627.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd?

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -11.35%, 6 Month at -15.49%, 3 Month at -11.63% and 1 Month at -4.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stanley Lifestyles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.81 %
Institutions - 25.92 %
Public - 17.27 %

