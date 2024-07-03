Stanley Lifestyles Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
432.5
419
292.2
195.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
432.5
419
292.2
195.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.3
6.6
5.55
5.93
Total Income
443.8
425.6
297.76
201.71
Total Expenditure
347.6
336.3
233.2
166.01
PBIDT
96.2
89.3
64.56
35.71
Interest
19.1
14.7
10.88
8.77
PBDT
77.1
74.6
53.68
26.93
Depreciation
38.1
28.2
21.75
20.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
12
14
10.59
7.7
Deferred Tax
-2.1
-2.6
-1.88
-3.4
Reported Profit After Tax
29.1
35
23.22
1.92
Minority Interest After NP
-1
2.1
1.87
0.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.1
32.9
21.35
1.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
30.1
32.9
21.35
1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.83
44.45
29.6
1.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.3
7.4
7.37
7.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.24
21.31
22.09
18.23
PBDTM(%)
17.82
17.8
18.37
13.75
PATM(%)
6.72
8.35
7.94
0.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.