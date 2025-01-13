Stanley Lifestyles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
7.4
7.37
7.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
189
174.6
182.05
181.85
Net Worth
199.3
182
189.42
189.22
Minority Interest
Debt
69.7
54.6
5.9
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
269
236.6
195.32
189.27
Fixed Assets
109.1
74.4
70.29
15.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.6
34.2
34.9
9.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.9
5.4
4.99
1.03
Networking Capital
80.9
66.5
24
88.59
Inventories
51.7
43.7
51.07
53.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
58.9
41.6
43.52
35.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.3
19.5
26.24
41.1
Sundry Creditors
-49.5
-28.3
-33.02
-32.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.5
-10
-63.81
-8.84
Cash
41.5
56.1
61.14
74.78
Total Assets
269
236.6
195.32
189.26
