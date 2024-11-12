iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd Board Meeting

366.3
(2.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:48 PM

Stanley Lifesty. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Stanley Lifestyles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
1. The Boards Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with its annexures forming part of the Boards report. 2.To recommend the reappointment of M/S. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company to the members of the Company. 3. The Notice of the 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, the 30th day of September 2024 at 04:00 pm through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Stanley Lifestyles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th of August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 14th August, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 2024. 2. The Appointment of Mrs. Sonakshi Sunil as Additional Director of the Company and Member of NRC. 3. The Amended policy on Preservation of Documents of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Stanley Lifestyles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 1. The Board considered and approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the report of the statutory auditor thereon. 2. The Board considered and approved the Appointment of Raghavan, Chaudhuri & Narayanan, Chartered Accountants, as internal auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. The Board considered and approved the Appointment of HVS and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 4. The Board considered and authorized the following Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) to determine materiality under Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: Name: Akash Shetty Designation: Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Stanley Lifesty.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.