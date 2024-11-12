Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Stanley Lifestyles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

1. The Boards Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with its annexures forming part of the Boards report. 2.To recommend the reappointment of M/S. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company to the members of the Company. 3. The Notice of the 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, the 30th day of September 2024 at 04:00 pm through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Stanley Lifestyles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th of August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 14th August, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 2024. 2. The Appointment of Mrs. Sonakshi Sunil as Additional Director of the Company and Member of NRC. 3. The Amended policy on Preservation of Documents of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024