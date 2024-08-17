Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1.35
Prev. Close₹1.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.35
Day's Low₹1.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-341.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
5
5
5
0
Reserves
-404.06
-359.3
-61.52
33.09
Net Worth
-387.56
-342.8
-45.02
44.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
37.79
72.24
282.6
430
yoy growth (%)
-47.67
-74.43
-34.27
-16.29
Raw materials
-42.9
-206.3
-240.63
-332.75
As % of sales
113.51
285.58
85.14
77.38
Employee costs
-9.12
-18.13
-22.46
-26.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-45.79
-298.71
-92.01
-48.25
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.98
-2.19
-2.95
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-0.65
Working capital
-40.17
-269.45
-81.25
-16.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.67
-74.43
-34.27
-16.29
Op profit growth
-85.5
315.61
285.32
-207.34
EBIT growth
-86.74
382.89
675.12
-127.12
Net profit growth
-84.67
215.79
93.41
194.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil K Khaitan
Addtnl Independent Director
Gairik Banerjee
Independent Director
Sujata Chatterjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khaitan Electricals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 27 Oct.75 as a private limited company, Khaitan Tibrewala Electricals has been promoted by S K Khaitan and Jyoti Prakash Tibrewala, who are presently the Chairman and Managing Director. It was converted into a public limited company on 16 Sep.82. Jhunjhunu Holdings became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in 1987.During 1983, the Company came out with a public issue to augment the working capital requirements when it started the production of oscillating cabin and wall mounting fans. From 1985 to 1990, the product range was enlarged by introduction of new models of fans. In 1987-89, the oscillating type air circulators was launched and in 1991-92, the window type air cooler was launched. The Companys plants are located at Bachepalli (Medak district), and Balanagar, Hyderabad, both in Andhra Pradesh with an over all installed capacity of 7.5 lacs of ceiling fans and motors, 4 lacs of portable fans and motors and fifty thousand of coolers. In the year 1994-95 room cooler was launched and the company also diversified into sugar and agro products.The company also plans to Buy Back the companys share, as and when the law permits.The scheme of amalgamation of Erstwhile Khaitan Electricals Limited with the company was approved by the Honble High Courts of Calcutta and Hyderabad and became effective on 26th February, 1999 with restrospective effect from 1st April, 1998. As provided in the scheme, the name of the Company has been changed from Khaitan Tibrewala E
