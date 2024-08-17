iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Electricals Ltd Share Price

1.35
(-3.57%)
Sep 16, 2019|02:44:21 PM

Khaitan Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1.35

Prev. Close

1.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-341.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Khaitan Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Khaitan Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Khaitan Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.16%

Non-Promoter- 2.39%

Institutions: 2.39%

Non-Institutions: 42.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khaitan Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.5

11.5

11.5

11.5

Preference Capital

5

5

5

0

Reserves

-404.06

-359.3

-61.52

33.09

Net Worth

-387.56

-342.8

-45.02

44.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

37.79

72.24

282.6

430

yoy growth (%)

-47.67

-74.43

-34.27

-16.29

Raw materials

-42.9

-206.3

-240.63

-332.75

As % of sales

113.51

285.58

85.14

77.38

Employee costs

-9.12

-18.13

-22.46

-26.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-45.79

-298.71

-92.01

-48.25

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.98

-2.19

-2.95

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

-0.65

Working capital

-40.17

-269.45

-81.25

-16.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.67

-74.43

-34.27

-16.29

Op profit growth

-85.5

315.61

285.32

-207.34

EBIT growth

-86.74

382.89

675.12

-127.12

Net profit growth

-84.67

215.79

93.41

194.34

No Record Found

Khaitan Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khaitan Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil K Khaitan

Addtnl Independent Director

Gairik Banerjee

Independent Director

Sujata Chatterjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khaitan Electricals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 27 Oct.75 as a private limited company, Khaitan Tibrewala Electricals has been promoted by S K Khaitan and Jyoti Prakash Tibrewala, who are presently the Chairman and Managing Director. It was converted into a public limited company on 16 Sep.82. Jhunjhunu Holdings became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in 1987.During 1983, the Company came out with a public issue to augment the working capital requirements when it started the production of oscillating cabin and wall mounting fans. From 1985 to 1990, the product range was enlarged by introduction of new models of fans. In 1987-89, the oscillating type air circulators was launched and in 1991-92, the window type air cooler was launched. The Companys plants are located at Bachepalli (Medak district), and Balanagar, Hyderabad, both in Andhra Pradesh with an over all installed capacity of 7.5 lacs of ceiling fans and motors, 4 lacs of portable fans and motors and fifty thousand of coolers. In the year 1994-95 room cooler was launched and the company also diversified into sugar and agro products.The company also plans to Buy Back the companys share, as and when the law permits.The scheme of amalgamation of Erstwhile Khaitan Electricals Limited with the company was approved by the Honble High Courts of Calcutta and Hyderabad and became effective on 26th February, 1999 with restrospective effect from 1st April, 1998. As provided in the scheme, the name of the Company has been changed from Khaitan Tibrewala E
