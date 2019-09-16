iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.35
(-3.57%)
Sep 16, 2019|02:44:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

37.79

72.24

282.6

430

yoy growth (%)

-47.67

-74.43

-34.27

-16.29

Raw materials

-42.9

-206.3

-240.63

-332.75

As % of sales

113.51

285.58

85.14

77.38

Employee costs

-9.12

-18.13

-22.46

-26.42

As % of sales

24.14

25.1

7.95

6.14

Other costs

-21.46

-94.06

-78.75

-86.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.79

130.21

27.86

20.04

Operating profit

-35.7

-246.27

-59.25

-15.37

OPM

-94.45

-340.89

-20.96

-3.57

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.98

-2.19

-2.95

Interest expense

-13.37

-54.15

-41.37

-41.72

Other income

4.97

3.69

10.8

11.8

Profit before tax

-45.79

-298.71

-92.01

-48.25

Taxes

0

-0.06

0

-0.65

Tax rate

0

0.02

0

1.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-45.79

-298.77

-92.01

-48.91

Exceptional items

0

0

-2.59

0

Net profit

-45.79

-298.77

-94.61

-48.91

yoy growth (%)

-84.67

215.79

93.41

194.34

NPM

-121.16

-413.57

-33.47

-11.37

