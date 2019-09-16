Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
37.79
72.24
282.6
430
yoy growth (%)
-47.67
-74.43
-34.27
-16.29
Raw materials
-42.9
-206.3
-240.63
-332.75
As % of sales
113.51
285.58
85.14
77.38
Employee costs
-9.12
-18.13
-22.46
-26.42
As % of sales
24.14
25.1
7.95
6.14
Other costs
-21.46
-94.06
-78.75
-86.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.79
130.21
27.86
20.04
Operating profit
-35.7
-246.27
-59.25
-15.37
OPM
-94.45
-340.89
-20.96
-3.57
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.98
-2.19
-2.95
Interest expense
-13.37
-54.15
-41.37
-41.72
Other income
4.97
3.69
10.8
11.8
Profit before tax
-45.79
-298.71
-92.01
-48.25
Taxes
0
-0.06
0
-0.65
Tax rate
0
0.02
0
1.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-45.79
-298.77
-92.01
-48.91
Exceptional items
0
0
-2.59
0
Net profit
-45.79
-298.77
-94.61
-48.91
yoy growth (%)
-84.67
215.79
93.41
194.34
NPM
-121.16
-413.57
-33.47
-11.37
