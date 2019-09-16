Khaitan Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-45.79
-298.71
-92.01
-48.25
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.98
-2.19
-2.95
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-0.65
Working capital
-40.17
-269.45
-81.25
-16.17
Other operating items
Operating
-87.66
-570.21
-175.46
-68.04
Capital expenditure
0
-18.08
-2.87
-0.82
Free cash flow
-87.66
-588.29
-178.33
-68.86
Equity raised
-717.56
-122.04
71.18
164.01
Investing
-3.05
-3.29
-0.11
0
Financing
106.19
115.47
92.99
139.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-702.08
-598.15
-14.27
234.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.