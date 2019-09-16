iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.35
(-3.57%)
Sep 16, 2019|02:44:21 PM

Khaitan Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-45.79

-298.71

-92.01

-48.25

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.98

-2.19

-2.95

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

-0.65

Working capital

-40.17

-269.45

-81.25

-16.17

Other operating items

Operating

-87.66

-570.21

-175.46

-68.04

Capital expenditure

0

-18.08

-2.87

-0.82

Free cash flow

-87.66

-588.29

-178.33

-68.86

Equity raised

-717.56

-122.04

71.18

164.01

Investing

-3.05

-3.29

-0.11

0

Financing

106.19

115.47

92.99

139.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-702.08

-598.15

-14.27

234.79

