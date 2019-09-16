Khaitan Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
5
5
5
0
Reserves
-404.06
-359.3
-61.52
33.09
Net Worth
-387.56
-342.8
-45.02
44.59
Minority Interest
Debt
368.85
375.42
320.87
315.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
1.87
Total Liabilities
-18.71
32.62
275.85
362.12
Fixed Assets
16.02
17.89
19.52
21.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.05
6.34
6.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.87
Networking Capital
-36.38
5.52
237.57
311.09
Inventories
16.17
34.48
184
226.49
Inventory Days
156.14
174.2
237.64
192.25
Sundry Debtors
9.37
41.37
93.25
129.24
Debtor Days
90.48
209.01
120.43
109.7
Other Current Assets
52.07
58.84
117.31
114.32
Sundry Creditors
-53.56
-64.63
-100.26
-104.49
Creditor Days
517.2
326.53
129.49
88.69
Other Current Liabilities
-60.43
-64.54
-56.73
-54.47
Cash
1.65
6.18
12.41
21.59
Total Assets
-18.71
32.64
275.84
362.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.