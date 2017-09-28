To the members

Your Directors hereby present their 42nd Annual Report of the Company along with the Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars 2017-2018 2016-2017 (Rs in Lacs) (Rs in Lacs) Revenue from Operations 3899.94 7964.05 Gross Profit/(Loss) for the year (4410.81) (29672.97) Less : Depreciation 169.13 198.43 Profit/(Loss) before Tax & Exceptional item (4579.94) (29871.40) Less: Exceptional item - - Profit after Exceptional item (4579.94) (29871.40) Add: Provision for Income-tax For current year- Current Tax - - Deferred Tax - - MAT Credit Entitlement - - For earlier years- Income Tax - 6.51 Profit/(Loss) after Tax (4579.94) (29877.91) Earnings per share (in Rs.) (39.83) (259.81)

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

The Company had an track record of

Profitability and was paying dividend consistently. But since 2014–15 onwards the Company has incurred loss and in the financial year 2017-18 the turnover further declined from 79.64 Crores to 39.00 Crores. Due to lower turnover by value and volume, the company incurred loss of Rs. 45.80 Crores (Before considering other comprehensive income) during the year. The reasons for non performance of the company and incurrence of such high loss was mainly due to high cost of overhead per unit due to lower volume, inadequate internal Accruals, tough competition in Domestic and International Market and sluggish economic conditions so recovery from Debtors remains poor. The Promoter(s) have been extending their financial and technical support to the Company. Despite the relentless efforts, and continued support from all stakeholders, especially the Promoter(s), the changes in external environment, and continued sub - optimal performance, has resulted in continuous losses.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The year 2017-18 was a tough year and the Company witnessed a sharp drop in Turnover and Margins. Due to de-growth in business volumes, overheads and finance cost could not be absorbed which affected the bottom line. The Net Sales for the year was Rs. 38.99 Crores against Rs. 79.64 Crores in the previous year. The Company incurred a Loss before Tax of Rs. 45.79 Crores as against a Loss of Rs. 297.71 Crores during the Previous Year.

OTHER INCOME

Other income consists of interest received, Profit export incentives, rent receipt, claims received etc.

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

Financial expenses as per Financials for the year were to Rs. 13.38 Crores as against Rs. 54.16 Crores in the Previous Year. The company has not provided for Bank Interest from the month of July 2017, since the bank accounts have been declared NPA by the banks. Had this interest been provided then there would have been an increase in the loss amounting to Rs. 4,041.50 lakhs

DEPRECIATION

Depreciation was at Rs. 1.69 Crores compared to Rs. 1.98 Crores in the previous year.

EARNING PER SHARE

Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs.(39.83) compared to EPS of Rs. (259.81) in the previous year.

SHARE CAPITAL AND NET WORTH

The paid up Equity Share Capital of the company as on March 31, 2018 was Rs. 11.50 Crores and paid up Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference share Capital stood of Rs.5.00 Crores. During the year under review, there were no changes in the share capital of the company. The net worth of the Company has reduced to Rs. (392.56) Crores as compared to Rs. (347.80) Crores in the previous year.

EROSION OF NET WORTH

The company’s net worth has been fully eroded. However the Management believes that the company, if funded with sufficient working capital, will be able to generate sufficient resources to be able to continue as a going concern. The financial statements have been prepared under the going concern assumption and hence no adjustments are made to the carrying value of assets and liabilities.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company employed good human resources practices. The Company is enjoying good and congenial industrial relations at all of its plants. As on 31st March, 2018, the total permanent employees were 91.

SAFETY ENVIRONMENT AND POLLUTION CONTROL

The Company continuously works on high safety standards and a clean environment free from pollution. The manufacturing process does not generate effluents.

CURRENT OUTLOOK

The present market scenario does not appear to be very encouraging. Though the Company is making all out efforts to regain its growth trend with major thrust on consolidation of product mix, reduction in cost and containing of overheads and interest, the Company is quite concerned about the outlook for the Current Year.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Indian economy achieved GDP growth of 7.7% in FY’17-18 compared to 7.1 % in FY’16-17. It is expected that the Indian economy will continue to grow at 7% to 8%. Manufacturing sectors continued to languish.

Wild currency fluctuations affect metal prices and may cause pressure on margins. No threat is witnessed from imports. Though the Company is realigning its products to mitigate the impact of rising cost, the steep rise in input cost is a major cause of concern. to Due to grave shortage in working capital the company is in no position to utilize more than 15% of the installed capacity of its manufacturing facility, though there is an active demand in the market. With no sign of improvement in overall economic scenario and company’s internal situations and stability in input cost, the company looks forward to year 2018-19 with caution.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company remains committed to maintain its internal control system and procedures to provide reasonable assurances for efficient conduct of business and security of its assets. The Company has an elaborate budgetary control system and actual performance is consistently monitored by the Management. The Company has a well authority levels and internal guidelines and rules. Your company has adequate internal control systems in place, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of the operations. The Company has already carried out an audit on internal financial control by third party. The Statutory Auditors have also commented on the internal financial control on financial Reporting in their report.

DEPOSITS

The Company had not accepted / renewed any Deposit during the year under review and there was no outstanding Deposit.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, dividends which remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 years have been transferred by the company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

DIRECTORS

All Independent directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Mr. Sunil K. Khaitan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Company, retire by rotation and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. The Directors recommend his appointment at the forthcoming Annual general Meeting. Mrs. Sujata Chatterjee (DIN: 00245656) was appointed as an additional director by the board of directors of the Company w-e-f 25.04.2018. She is B.A. (Hons.) and M.A. She has nearly a decade of experience in Financial Management and Administration. The Directors recommend her appointment as Independent Director at the forthcoming Annual general Meeting for a period upto up to 24th April, 2023. Mr. Gairik Banerjee was appointed as independent additional director with effect from 09.06.2017. His appointment was confirmed in the Annual dated 28.09.2017. Mr. Gairik Banerjee is M.com, Llb., MBA and ABD. He has good experience in Management and is also Director in several other companies. The details of the Director being recommended for appointment are contained in the accompanied Notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Sajjan Dabriwal, Non - Executive Independent Director resigned from the Board w.e.f 23.10.2017.

Mr. V. K. Rungta, Non-Executive Independent Director resigned from the Board w.e.f 12.05.2017.

Mr. Shiv Kumar Bajaj, Non-Executive Independent Director resigned from the Board w.e.f 20.03.2018. As a consequence, the number of Board of Directors has been reduced to two (2) directors. Mrs. Sujata Chatterjee was appointed, as Non-Executive Independent Additional Woman Director w.e.f 25.04.2018 to fill the vacancy caused.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided are provided in the Financial Statement.

LOAN TO DIRECTORS

During the year, the Company has not advanced any loan nor given any guarantee nor provided any security in connection with any loan made to any of its Director/s or to any other person in whom the Director is interested as mentioned in Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

CHANGE IN KEY MANAGERIAL Meeting PERSONNAL

There has been no change in Key Managerial Personnel during the year.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS material orders There are no significant passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Corporate Governance Report, Chairman and Managing Director’s declaration regarding compliance to code of conduct and Auditors’ Certificate regarding compliance to conditions of Corporate Governance are made a part of the Annual Report.

AUDITORS REPORT: REPLY TO QUALIFICATION IN AUDITORS REPORT

The Board has duly examined the Statutory Auditor’s report to accounts. The reply of the management in regard to the qualifications in the auditor’s report is as follows.

a) Regarding auditor preparation of accounts ongoing concern basis the Management believes that the Company will be able to generate sufficient resources to be able to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, these financial statements have been prepared under the going concern assumption and that no adjustments are required to the carrying value of assets and liabilities.

b) Regarding auditor qualification on balance due to / from creditors, parties to whom advances have been given and certain debtors which are subject to confirmations, the management is, however, of the view that no materials adjustment will be required to be made on receipt of confirmations of the parties.

c) Regarding auditor qualification provision for Bank Interest from the month of July 2017, since all the bank accounts has been declared NPA by the banks. As such, the management has decided that it is prudent and conservative to not provide for such interest payable till such time they are settled.

d) Regarding auditor qualification non for provision of interest to a party, defaulting in repayment of dues and interest, the management has decided that it is prudent and conservative to not provide for such interest receivable till such time they are settled.

The necessary clarifications wherever necessary, have been included in the Notes to Accounts section of the Annual Report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company M/s Bidasaria & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 315101E) shall continue till the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

COST AUDITORS

M/s. Prasad & Company was appointed as Cost Auditors to do the audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

Due to sad demise of one of the partners, the said firm was dissolved before completion of audit. on Thereafter, SPK Associates, Cost Accountants, Kolkata, were appointed by the Board of Directors as Cost Auditors to do the Cost Audit for the financial year ending 31st March, 2018 and 31st March, 2019.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD

The Board of Directors met 4 times during the financial year 2017-18. The dates on which the meetings were held are as follows: June 9th, 2017 (The original Board meeting scheduled to be held on 29th May, 2017 first adjourned to 5th June, 2017 was adjourned due to want of quorum), August 17th, 2017 (The original Board meeting scheduled to be held on 10th August, 2017 was adjourned due to want of quorum), November 8th, 2017 and February 12th, 2018.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment thereby safeguarding the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The board also carried out annual performance evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration as well as stakeholder relationship committee. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUD

During the Financial Year 2017-18, the Auditors have not reported any Fraud, as prescribed under Section 143(12) of the Act.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Directors of your Company hereby state and confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financialyear and of the loss of the company for the same period;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance ofon non adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they for have laid down proper internal financial that are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and these are adequate and are operating effectively.