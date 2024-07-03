SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹252.9
Prev. Close₹251.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹124.72
Day's High₹253.15
Day's Low₹245
52 Week's High₹343.2
52 Week's Low₹242.5
Book Value₹64.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,898.79
P/E73.2
EPS3.44
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.28
65
25
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
402.6
36.16
51.44
48.27
Net Worth
479.88
101.16
76.44
48.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
437.95
358.77
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
437.95
358.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
15.35
3.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hardeep Singh
Whole-time Director
Surmeet Kaur
Whole-time Director
Sanjeet Singh
Independent Director
C S Verma
Independent Director
Kishore Kumar Sansi
Independent Director
Rohit Singhal
Summary
IKIO Lighting Limited was incorporated as IKIO Lighting Private Limited issued by the ROC at New Delhi on March 21, 2016. The name of Company was changed to IKIO Lighting Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change in Name was issued on April 18, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is an Indian manufacturer of light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. They are an original design manufacturer (ODM) and design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. These products are categorised as LED lighting; refrigeration lights; ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) piping; and other products.Their LED lighting offerings focus on the premium segment including lighting, fittings, fixtures, accessories and components. The Company provide lighting solutions such as lights, drivers and controls to commercial refrigeration equipment suppliers under refrigeration light segment. It manufacture an alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping called ABS piping used by the US customers for plumbing applications in the recreational vehicles (RVs) that they fit out. In addition, it manufacture and assemble other products including fan regulators that are designed by clients; light strips, moulding, and other components and spares. Their equipment and systems are used in various industries and products, including residential, industrial and commercial lighting. Apart from these, the Company h
The IKIO Lighting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹245.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd is ₹1898.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IKIO Lighting Ltd is 73.2 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IKIO Lighting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IKIO Lighting Ltd is ₹242.5 and ₹343.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IKIO Lighting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.37%, 6 Month at -17.34%, 3 Month at -12.54% and 1 Month at -6.84%.
