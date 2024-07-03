Summary

IKIO Lighting Limited was incorporated as IKIO Lighting Private Limited issued by the ROC at New Delhi on March 21, 2016. The name of Company was changed to IKIO Lighting Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change in Name was issued on April 18, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is an Indian manufacturer of light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. They are an original design manufacturer (ODM) and design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. These products are categorised as LED lighting; refrigeration lights; ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) piping; and other products.Their LED lighting offerings focus on the premium segment including lighting, fittings, fixtures, accessories and components. The Company provide lighting solutions such as lights, drivers and controls to commercial refrigeration equipment suppliers under refrigeration light segment. It manufacture an alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping called ABS piping used by the US customers for plumbing applications in the recreational vehicles (RVs) that they fit out. In addition, it manufacture and assemble other products including fan regulators that are designed by clients; light strips, moulding, and other components and spares. Their equipment and systems are used in various industries and products, including residential, industrial and commercial lighting. Apart from these, the Company h

