iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IKIO Lighting Ltd Share Price

245.7
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open252.9
  • Day's High253.15
  • 52 Wk High343.2
  • Prev. Close251.58
  • Day's Low245
  • 52 Wk Low 242.5
  • Turnover (lac)124.72
  • P/E73.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.08
  • EPS3.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,898.79
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IKIO Lighting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

252.9

Prev. Close

251.58

Turnover(Lac.)

124.72

Day's High

253.15

Day's Low

245

52 Week's High

343.2

52 Week's Low

242.5

Book Value

64.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,898.79

P/E

73.2

EPS

3.44

Divi. Yield

0.4

IKIO Lighting Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

IKIO Lighting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IKIO Lighting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.49%

Non-Promoter- 2.40%

Institutions: 2.40%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IKIO Lighting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.28

65

25

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

402.6

36.16

51.44

48.27

Net Worth

479.88

101.16

76.44

48.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

437.95

358.77

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

437.95

358.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

15.35

3.17

View Annually Results

IKIO Lighting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IKIO Lighting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardeep Singh

Whole-time Director

Surmeet Kaur

Whole-time Director

Sanjeet Singh

Independent Director

C S Verma

Independent Director

Kishore Kumar Sansi

Independent Director

Rohit Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IKIO Lighting Ltd

Summary

IKIO Lighting Limited was incorporated as IKIO Lighting Private Limited issued by the ROC at New Delhi on March 21, 2016. The name of Company was changed to IKIO Lighting Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change in Name was issued on April 18, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is an Indian manufacturer of light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. They are an original design manufacturer (ODM) and design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. These products are categorised as LED lighting; refrigeration lights; ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) piping; and other products.Their LED lighting offerings focus on the premium segment including lighting, fittings, fixtures, accessories and components. The Company provide lighting solutions such as lights, drivers and controls to commercial refrigeration equipment suppliers under refrigeration light segment. It manufacture an alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping called ABS piping used by the US customers for plumbing applications in the recreational vehicles (RVs) that they fit out. In addition, it manufacture and assemble other products including fan regulators that are designed by clients; light strips, moulding, and other components and spares. Their equipment and systems are used in various industries and products, including residential, industrial and commercial lighting. Apart from these, the Company h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IKIO Lighting Ltd share price today?

The IKIO Lighting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹245.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd is ₹1898.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IKIO Lighting Ltd is 73.2 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IKIO Lighting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IKIO Lighting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IKIO Lighting Ltd is ₹242.5 and ₹343.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IKIO Lighting Ltd?

IKIO Lighting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.37%, 6 Month at -17.34%, 3 Month at -12.54% and 1 Month at -6.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IKIO Lighting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IKIO Lighting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.50 %
Institutions - 2.40 %
Public - 25.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IKIO Lighting Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.