IKIO Lighting Ltd Summary

IKIO Lighting Limited was incorporated as IKIO Lighting Private Limited issued by the ROC at New Delhi on March 21, 2016. The name of Company was changed to IKIO Lighting Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change in Name was issued on April 18, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is an Indian manufacturer of light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. They are an original design manufacturer (ODM) and design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers who then distribute these products under their own brands. These products are categorised as LED lighting; refrigeration lights; ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) piping; and other products.Their LED lighting offerings focus on the premium segment including lighting, fittings, fixtures, accessories and components. The Company provide lighting solutions such as lights, drivers and controls to commercial refrigeration equipment suppliers under refrigeration light segment. It manufacture an alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping called ABS piping used by the US customers for plumbing applications in the recreational vehicles (RVs) that they fit out. In addition, it manufacture and assemble other products including fan regulators that are designed by clients; light strips, moulding, and other components and spares. Their equipment and systems are used in various industries and products, including residential, industrial and commercial lighting. Apart from these, the Company has 4 manufacturing facilities with 1 located in Uttarakhand and 3 in Noida. These manufacturing units are equipped with machinery and equipment like assembly lines, automatic surface-mounted machines, automatic metal cutting and shaping machines and automatic powder coating for fixtures. Their backward integration includes automatic surface mounted machines for placing diodes and other components on circuit boards; automatic metal cutting and shaping machines; automatic powder coating on fixtures; LED light assembly lines, manual insertion, checking and final packing and Injection moulding including machines, moulds and tools.In 2016, the Company commenced business of manufacturing of Refrigerator Light.In 2019, it commenced new business in Noida Special Economic Zone area to carry out 100% export activity.In 2022-23, Company acquired 100% equity shareholding of IKIO Solutions Private Limited and Fine Technologies (India) Private Limited and made them subsidiaries of the Company effective from September 12, 2022. The Company commenced ABS piping business in 2022.The Company made an IPO of 21,280,701 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 606.5 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 1,22,80,701 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 350 Crore and 9,000,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 256.5 Crore through Offer for Sale in June, 2023.In 2024, Company commenced Block I of ~2 Lakh sq ft (part of greenfield expansion project) and started production. It introduced 2 new product categories - Hearables and Wearables. In the US market, it started supplying Industrial and Solar products to Energy Services Companies (ESCO).