IKIO Lighting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.28
65
25
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
402.6
36.16
51.44
48.27
Net Worth
479.88
101.16
76.44
48.32
Minority Interest
Debt
10.23
24.64
16.16
4.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.02
0.17
0
Total Liabilities
490.2
125.82
92.77
53.28
Fixed Assets
17.49
17.76
17.23
15.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
127.18
13.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.81
0.68
0.58
0.41
Networking Capital
160.26
94.3
74.33
37.24
Inventories
47.94
44.36
56.24
31.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.7
16.31
25.97
15.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
109.17
57.35
12.12
10.82
Sundry Creditors
-13.41
-18.15
-14.03
-17.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.14
-5.57
-5.97
-3.28
Cash
184.46
0.07
0.65
0.19
Total Assets
490.2
125.82
92.79
53.28
